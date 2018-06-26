Kim Kardashian Shows Off Body, Poses In Underwear In Latest Instagram Post

The selfie comes just days after Kim claimed that she "doesn't take" selfies anymore.

Should Kim Kardashian bit her tongue?

Just last week, the reality TV star said that she was done taking selfies, but today, she wowed fans with yet another mirror selfie wearing only underwear. According to People, Kim Kardashian sat down for an interview with This Morning when she surprisingly shared that she was “over” selfies partly because she wants to be present in the moment.

“I don’t take selfies anymore. I don’t really like them. I just it’s not all about sitting there taking selfies, I just like to live there in real life, I don’t mind pictures but I’m just not on my phone like I used to be.”

She also pointed out her children, who don’t even realize that their mom is famous.

“It’s pretty intense, but at home I’m not known. My kids have no clue what’s going on. So I don’t really feel it — I spend most of my time at home,” Kardashian confessed.

But interestingly enough, today the mother of three was back to her old ways, this time sharing an underwear clad photo. In the sexy snapshot, Kardashian appears to be inside of her closet as she kneels down and poses for the camera. Her body looks amazing and she’s showing a lot of it to fans, wearing only g-string black underwear and blue colored bra. Per usual, Mrs. West wears her long, dark locks down and rocks a fresh face of makeup, complete with smokey eyeshadow.

Like many of her other photos that she has posted for her 113 million plus followers, this one has already basically broken the internet. Within just five hours of being posted, the photo has already amassed over 2.8 million likes in addition to an impressive 27,000 plus comments. Many fans simply used the fire emoji to express their feelings over the photo while countless other Kardashian fans couldn’t help but gush over how amazing Kim looks.

“Hands down your body looks amazing. Down to the food plan you’re following and props to your trainer bc it’s working 100 percent. #ultimatebodygoals.”

“So freaking perfect!! She’s a mom and a wife… If her husband is okay with her posting these pics then no one else should have an issue. I would never wear clothes if I were her,” another fan wrote.

In the last photo on her Instagram account, Kardashian kept it a little bit more PG with a happy birthday tribute to her pal, La La Anthony. We’ll see if Kim continues to eat her words and keep taking selfies.