Red-Band Trailer And New Poster For ‘The Predator’ Make You Feel Like The Hunted

Believe it or not, this new trailer actually doesn't make it seem like a bad idea that the Predator has been brought back.

In 1987, Arnold Schwarzenegger and a team of commandos learned what it was like to battle one of the toughest creatures in the universe in Predator. Three years later, a different Predator descended upon Los Angeles and caused all kinds of havoc. Since that time, there have been two other movies with the deadly hunters in them, but The Predator coming out in September may end up being the most dangerous of them all and the red-band trailer proves it.

20th Century Fox has released a new red-band trailer for The Predator which is directed by Shane Black and due in theaters on Sept. 14. While some have worried about the stability of the franchise, it certainly appears to be back on track with The Predator in a violent and old-school fashion.

Coming Soon revealed that the new trailer (seen below) dropped on Tuesday and it doesn’t show as much about how everything came to be as the teaser originally did. In this trailer, fans get to see more of how the Predator kills just like it does best, but it may not be the strongest or deadliest.

Along with the release of the red-band trailer for The Predator, there was a new poster released as well, and it is quite telling of the future.

20th Century Fox

In the trailer, a team of degenerate soldiers is brought together to take on one of the deadliest killers in the universe. The Predators have found a way to evolve their own species and genetically upgrade themselves by using DNA from other species to become almost unbeatable.

Unfortunately, a young boy played by Jacob Tremblay ends up accidentally bringing them back to Earth after he finds a piece of their technology. Upon their return to the planet, they are looking to exact a ton of chaos and death upon the human race and also some of their own kind.

The trailer below is the red-band version which means it is uncensored. You must know that it is Not Safe For Work (NSFW) as it includes graphic violence and very strong language. Be careful where you watch it.

Make sure to listen for the traditional Predator time-bomb countdown noise.

There are still close to three months until The Predator hits theaters on Sept. 14, and it sports a pretty impressive cast with Thomas Jane, Sterling K. Brown, Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, and many others. Some doubts were raised with the release of the teaser trailer, but this new red-band version brings back some of the fun old-school violence and domination from the ’80s.