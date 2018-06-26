NY Giants’ Janoris Jenkins In Florida When Police Found A Dead Body At His Home In New Jersey

The deceased male has not yet been formally identified

A body has been found at the home of New York Giants player, Janoris Jenkins according to TMZ Sports. The body has not yet been formally identified so the name has not yet been released to the general public. However, officials on the scene have confirmed the deceased is male.

“The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Fair Lawn Police Department are investigating a death at 14 Van Saun Place in Fair Lawn, New Jersey,” officials stated, according to the New York Post.

According to sources with TMZ Sports, the deceased is not the homeowner, as previously suspected, as the home belongs to New York Giants player, Janoris Jenkins. However, until the next of kin have been notified, officials will not release the identity of the man or his level of involvement with the property. Officials did notify TMZ Sports that the deceased was male on Tuesday afternoon.

“The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be provided when it is available and appropriate for release.” an official also said in a statement released to the public.

The body was discovered early on Tuesday morning and the Major Crimes Unit is now investigating the death. As yet, there has been no statement on whether the man met with foul play or if he died of natural causes.

According to sources, the New York Giants player is aware of the situation but was not present at the house when the body was discovered. Additionally, sources connected with the NFL player have revealed Janoris Jenkins was in Florida at the time of the discovery.

TMZ Sports has revealed that the body of the deceased male was discovered in the basement of Janoris Jenkins’ home. A worker at the house made the gruesome discovery and then notified the authorities. It is reported that law enforcement officers in Bergen County arrived quickly and set up a crime scene. The coroner arrived shortly after that, according to sources.

TMZ Sports has reached out to Janoris Jenkins representatives but have yet to receive a statement from them on behalf of the NFL player. However, a spokesperson for the giants did reveal to USA Today that they “are aware of and monitoring the situation.”

Janoris Jenkins is a second-round selection in the 2012 NFL draft out of North Alabama. He has played two seasons with the New York Giants after previously playing his first four years with the Los Angeles Rams.