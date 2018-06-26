Cazzie David Posts Pic In Bikini Top, Cut-Off Shorts After Ex Pete Davidson Shares Sexy Snap Of Ariana Grande

Is Cazzie David letting Pete Davidson know what he is missing out on?

As most fans know, Cazzie was famously linked to Pete Davidson just before he got engaged to pop princess Ariana Grande. According to the Inquisitr, Pete Davidson and writer and comedienne Cazzie David dated for about two years before going on a break though they were “not necessarily broken up for good.” Then, less than two months after beginning to date Grande, Davidson proposed to the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer rather quickly and she accepted.

But prior to his relationship with Grande, Davidson would gush about Cazzie, who is the daughter of Seinfeld mastermind, Larry David.

“She’s the most beautiful girl in the world. Look how lucky I am. She’s so smart. She is a very, very wonderful lady.”

And since Pete and Ariana’s relationship has been highlighted in the press for the past few weeks, it’s safe to assume that Cazzie simply cannot get her ex-boyfriend out of her head since his photo is on every news outlet. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old shared a sexy photo of herself. In the snapshot that was posted to her Instagram account, the comedienne sits on her bike as she shows off her toned figure in a pair of daisy duke shorts and a bright colored bikini top.

I’m on so much Claritin-D A post shared by CAZZIE (@cazziedavid) on Jun 24, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

David leaves little the the imagination with her short shorts and triangle bikini top and the photo sent her fans into a frenzy. Within just two days of posting the image, Cazzie’s followers have already given the photo a big thumbs up with over 29,000 likes in addition to 650 plus comments. Of course, some fans commented on David’s former relationship with Pete Davidson while countless others gushed over how amazing she looks.

“Brilliant and lovely and funny and that’s all you need really. If you had a cat you’d be perf–OH MY GOD.”

“Pete is such an idiot. #themostbeautifulgirlintheworld,” another fan wrote.

Bffs ???? A post shared by CAZZIE (@cazziedavid) on May 3, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

Interestingly enough, the photo came just shortly after Davidson posted a photo of Ariana Grande, wearing only a fuzzy white bathing suit top and white bottoms with a sheer netting over her waist and legs. That photo was posted to Davidson’s Instagram page just two days before Cazzie posted her sexy snapshot.

The last photo of David and Davidson together was posted on Cazzie’s Instagram page on May 3. In the photo, the pair still appeared to be close. In the snapshot, the two enjoy cotton candy as they are dressed casually. Pete is donning a hat, t-shirt, and a pair of jeans with a plaid shirt tied around his waist. David, on the other hand, wears a black romper with a denim long-sleeved shirt worn around her waist.

The caption of the photo is telling with the letters BFF written next to a heart. Soon after the photo was taken, Davidson got with Grande and the rest, as they say, is history.