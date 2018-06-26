’90 Day Fiance’ Star Nicole Nafziger Got Fat-Shamed On Instagram, And She Went All The Way Off

The "90 Day Fiance" star clapped back at her "haters" who tried to make her feel bad about her weight.

90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger is a big girl, and she’s not ashamed of it at all. And there’s nothing wrong, really, with being a woman of a certain frame.

However, don’t tell that to the Instagram trolls.

According to In Touch Weekly, the 90 Day Fiance star took the cameras along with her when she went wedding dress shopping for her upcoming nuptials to her Moroccan fiance, Azan Tefou.

Nafziger said that her nuptials include many days worth of a celebration, and one of those days of celebration would feature an American-style wedding dress, which is why she went shopping in Bradenton, FL for her wedding dress.

Nafziger went to the local shop, Bearer of the Bling Bridal, for her outfit. But when the store posted a photo of Nicole in her dress on their Instagram page, the post was flooded with mean, fat-shaming comments that were absolutely brutal to the 24-year-old single mom.

To the shop’s credit, the more vicious comments were deleted as they came in to spare Nicole’s feelings. But after a certain point, when the harassment wouldn’t stop, both the 90 Day Fiance star and the store’s owner jumped in and defended their decision.

“Unfortunately with a very strict timeline, we did the best job possible with what was in stock. At the end of the day, we do not make the final choice for brides. Straps hurt her, alterations hadn’t been performed yet as of last show, and the timeline was short,” wrote the store’s owner.

When the harassment continued, Nicole jumped in and went off on the haters.

“Your comment is dirt. I chose that dress because I saw the potential in it. Whether they showed the details of the alterations I wanted to do or not, it’s my dress and only I can make that choice in dress. Don’t try to make them understand. They never will. Just let it go. Y’all did an amazing job. I love y’all!” she wrote.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, there’s a good chance that none of us will ever see the dress on Nicole, either on television or otherwise, because she called off her wedding to Azan after the details of his cheating were finally revealed.

According to Nicole’s step-father, Joe, the infamous 90 Day Fiance couple may be getting married in the future, but for now, they’re holding off because “the timing isn’t right.”