NBA Rumors: ‘Bleacher Report’ Thinks Dwight Howard Should Be The Boston Celtics’ Top Free Agency Target

'Bleacher Report' thinks the Celtics should try to sign Dwight Howard in free agency.

Dwight Howard is going to be testing the free agent market after being traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason. The two sides are going to get a buyout done that will allow Howard to pick which team he wants to play for next. While he may not be the superstar that he once was, Howard is still capable of making a major impact on a game if he’s in the right situation.

Bleacher Report has an idea of where Howard would fit well. They have Howard listed as the No. 1 player that the Boston Celtics should target this offseason when free agency opens.

One of the only areas that Boston needed to improve last season was their post defense. Howard has always been capable of blocking shots at a high level and is still an athletic defensive center. He would also provide the Celtics with great rebounding ability and inside scoring.

During the 2017-18 NBA season with the Hornets, Howard ended up averaging 16.6 points per game to go along with 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. He shot 55.5 percent from the field overall, but only knocked down 57.4 percent of his foul shots.

Signing Howard would not be the most popular move in Boston. Howard is known for being a headcase and causing drama within locker rooms. That may not be the case with a championship contender like the Celtics, but many fans wouldn’t feel that the potential reward is worth the risk.

Blakely: Celtics one of several teams to vie for Dwight Howard. https://t.co/Py3Ei1mU9m @ASherrodblakely pic.twitter.com/2NVTopAyvT — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 21, 2018

At 32 years old, Howard is at the backend of his prime and signing with a title contender is likely his goal. Boston would certainly offer him that opportunity. Teaming up with Al Horford in the front-court would make for a scary duo if Howard can keep himself under control.

Looking back at the 2017-18 season, the Celtics made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals without both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Adding those two back on the court would make the Celtics a team to beat already. Howard might just be the piece that helps get them past LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Money might be the only thing that holds the Celtics back from signing Howard. That being said, his buyout from the Nets will be lucrative and that could allow him to sign a deal for the veteran’s minimum with a contender like Boston.

Expect to hear Howard’s name connected to a few different teams, especially championship contenders. Boston is a team to watch, as are the Golden State Warriors.

Howard may not be the biggest name in free agency this offseason, but he certainly will be one of the most entertaining names to watch.