‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Gets An Apology From Jennifer Lawrence After Their Feud

Lala Kent has forgiven Jennifer Lawrence for calling her a 'c**t.'

Lala Kent and Jennifer Lawrence’s months-long feud has come to an end.

During a recent appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show on Sirius XM, the Vanderpump Rules star spoke out about her previous issues with the actress, revealing that she and Lawrence were able to put their drama aside after she reached out to her via email.

“I actually received a very sweet email from her,” Kent revealed to host Jenny McCarthy, according to a video shared by E! News this week.

“You know, I shake things off. I’ve been called much worse than a C-word,” Kent explained.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, earlier this year, Lawrence called Kent a “c**t” and put her on blast for her seemingly phony behavior. As fans may have seen, Lawrence questioned Kent’s intentions after seeing that she suddenly decided to make amends with the Vanderpump Rules cast after previously being at odds with nearly every cast member.

After seeing what Lawrence had said about her on the show, Kent fueled their feud on Twitter by telling the actress that she better hope she never sees her in the streets.

Now, however, the drama between them is all water under the bridge and when it comes to Lawrence’s email apology, Kent believes the actress was being 100 percent genuine with her statements.

“This is how I knew it was organic… because she said right after she said it that she wanted to punch herself in the face,” Kent explained.

Lala Kent joined Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fourth season and quickly began stirring the pot with a number of her co-stars. The following year, after being targeted with claims of dating a married man, which turned out to be true, Kent left the show midway through production and didn’t return until the taping of the reunion.

Although Kent had a number of issues with her co-stars during her first two seasons of Vanderpump Rules, she grew close to the women of the show between the fifth and sixth seasons, and by the time filming began on Season 6 last year, she and the ladies were quite close. They even started hanging out together when the cameras weren’t rolling and seem to be good friends as they film Season 7.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is expected to air on Bravo TV later this year, but a premiere date has not yet been set.