Blake Shelton Says He’s ‘Not Afraid’ To Marry Gwen Stefani, But Doesn’t Know If He Will

Blake says he's 'not afraid' to marry Gwen, but admits, 'I don't know if I will.'

Blake Shelton is speaking out about potentially marrying his girlfriend of more than two years, Gwen Stefani. Per Pop Culture, the country star opened up about potentially making what would be his third trip down the aisle with the mom of three, admitting that he “would” marry her, but doesn’t know if he “will.”

Blake made the confession about potentially getting married again while speaking about the “Used To Love You” singer on NBC’s Sunday Today, sweetly replying “of course I would” when asked by host Willie Geist if he’d be willing to put a ring on Gwen’s finger.

“My God. You’ve got to keep taking a stab at life,” Shelton said on the morning show of his relationship with Stefani and a possible walk down the aisle together being in their future. “I don’t know if I will, but of course I would. I’m not afraid. Bring it on.”

He then sweetly gushed over Gwen and her three boys in the new interview, admitting that they’re his new priority in life now. Shelton has often been spotted on Stefani’s social media on several occasions spending time with her kids with former husband Gavin Rossdale, 12-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma, and 4-year-old Apollo in his home state of Oklahoma.

“I’m at a point in my life where time is as valuable as anything, and having it with my family and with Gwen, and her kids,” Blake told the morning show of his new role as a carer for the kids. “What’s important to you at this age starts to change. I’ve had my time, and I’m so lucky and I’m so grateful for it.”

While there have been plenty of engagement rumors ever since the couple – who first met while they were both coaches on The Voice – first started dating in 2015, Shelton is still yet to pop the question.

But while there’s no engagement ring on Gwen’s finger just yet, the two have discussed potentially getting married on multiple occasions in the past.

As the Inquisitr reported back in April, Stefani confessed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that potentially marrying Blake is on her mind a lot.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“You know what? I love weddings, the kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He’s lovable,” the former No Doubt singer continued of Blake. “I think about [marriage] all the time.”

Shelton has also taken his turn talking about a possible wedding one day.

Speaking to CMT in April, Blake confessed that he too has thought about getting married again, but also admitted to host Cody Alan that he probably won’t be heading down the aisle with his girlfriend anytime soon.

“I think about it. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” Shelton said. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”

But while there wedding may not be happening for Blake and Gwen just yet, that’s not stopping the couple celebrating love.

People reports that the duo were spotted having a great time together at a friend’s wedding earlier this month, as Stefani even shared a video of herself dancing to her own hit “Hollaback Girl” on the dance floor.

Gwen was previously married to former husband Gavin Rossdale for 14 years between 2002 and 2016. Shelton has been married twice before, first to Kaynette Williams between 2003 and 2006 and then to Miranda Lambert from 2011 until 2015.