WWE Diva Carmella Suggests The Nikki Bella & John Cena Split Was A Stunt For Ratings

Nikki Bella and John Cena have come under fire for their publicity stunt.

Nikki Bella and John Cena have recently come under a lot of fire for what many are seeing as a publicity stunt to increase the ratings for the E! network show, Total Bellas. Now, one of Nikki’s fellow WWE divas, Carmella, has — perhaps inadvertently — spilled the beans about her co-star’s “work” of the press and the fanbase.

The Daily Mail has all the details about Carmella’s latest appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O show, which is recorded in Australia.

Carmella, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, sat down with the infamous radio hosts, and they asked her about her thoughts on the infamous “wrestling wedding” that never was.

“I’ve got to say, the John Cena and Nikki thing, something suss is going on there. I didn’t believe the breakup, I thought it was bulls**t,” said Kyle to the superstar.

Carmella responded by saying, “oh yeah, absolutely.” She then backtracked and said, “I honestly have no idea.”

Jackie didn’t leave it alone, insisting that the couple staged the breakup for ratings. Carmella sighed, threw up her hands, and repeated, “I have no idea.”

Nikki Bella and John Cena got engaged at WrestleMania 33 last year, but shortly before they were scheduled to walk down the aisle, they allegedly broke up.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, the breakup between the two wrestling superstars was reported to be “fake” because both are WWE stars. The WWE, as an organization, is known for creating fake storylines to keep their fans interested in upcoming matches.

While kayfabe is an accepted, almost commonplace part of wrestling today, it’s not an accepted part of a relationship that’s in the headlines.

What’s more, Nikki Bella and John Cena only announced their split a few days before the third season premiere of Total Bellas, causing the show to have record-breaking numbers of fans tuning in for the show. However, once the suspicions of the split being a “work” took hold, the ratings of the show took a tumble before hitting a series all-time low only about three episodes into the season.

But the most obvious sign that the split was a “work” was the fact that, just one hour after John Cena went on The Today Show crying about how much he missed Nikki Bella and was “desperate” to marry her, he was spotted getting coffee with his alleged ex.

Despite the fact that Brie Bella and other wrestlers have come out in support of Nikki Bella and John Cena, it seems that Carmella’s statements have thrown the couple’s true intentions into question.