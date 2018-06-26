Miley Cyrus Launches Fundraiser To Help Reunite Migrant Families, Raises Almost $30K Within 24 Hours

The singer and actress is the latest celebrity to get involved in the effort to help reunite the many separated families

Actress and singer Miley Cyrus is doing her part in the fight to help reunite the thousands of migrant children who were separated from their families at the Mexican border following President Trump’s immigration policy. The Blast has reported that within one day, the “Malibu” singer, 25, has raised almost $30,000 to help with the legal costs it will take to get the families back together.

On Monday afternoon, the former Disney Hannah Montana star launched her own fundraiser on Facebook in tandem with the Happy Hippie Foundation in an effort to provide a portion of the necessary legal funds it will take to reunite the many separated families. Happy Hippie Foundation is a nonprofit organization that Cyrus herself helped start, which strives to help homeless youth within the LGBTQ community.

Since announcing the fundraiser, over 200 people have already donated and close to $30K of the $35K goal has already been raised. All of the money will then be given to the Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) nonprofit organization, whose mission statement is “to protect the basic rights of unaccompanied children in the United States.” KIND will use the raised funds to help migrant families in securing legal representation to get their children back. The “We Can’t Stop” singer issued her own mission statement for the fundraiser on Facebook.

“Happy Hippie and I believe EVERYONE has the right to be with their families and deserves a safe place to call their home. Thousands of migrant children remain detained and separated from their families RIGHT NOW. These are children and families who are escaping violence in their home countries and want a future where they can be safe and together.”

Miley Cyrus has raised nearly $30K in less than 24 hours to help reunite migrant children who have been separated from their families. pic.twitter.com/21iFP0FTN5 — Pop Central (@itsPopCentral) June 26, 2018

Cyrus’ fundraiser follows in the footsteps of actor and comedian George Lopez, who recently began selling jackets and T-shirts in an effort to help families separated at the border, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

After Melania Trump’s “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket, which caused harsh public criticism, made its debut on the same day she went to visit the children being detained at detention camps in Texas after being separated from their families, Lopez decided to use the jacket’s negative impact to create a positive one.

Lopez, along with D. L. Hughley, were spotted wearing jackets with their own messages written on them. Lopez’s jacket had “Keep the Kids, Deport the Racist” on the back of it while Hughley’s jacket responded, “Fo Real Tho!” The comedian then partnered up with Inland clothing store in Venice, California, to sell the jackets in their store in his own effort to help reunite the families.

Aside from selling them in-store, Lopez also announced he would be selling his jackets along with T-shirts for a limited time online. The jackets are priced at just under $100 and the tees will go for just under $20.

While President Trump has ended the separation of families at the border, reuniting them, unfortunately, will be no easy task.