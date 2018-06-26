Demi Lovato Reportedly Reaching Out To Sober Friends Following Relapse, According To ‘Radar Online’

It’s still just the beginning of what is sure to be a long and hard road for singer Demi Lovato.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, the 25-year-old shocked fans after dropping a new song titled “Sober,” in which the songstress admits that she has unfortunately suffered a relapse in her recovery after six years of sobriety. When she was just 18-years-old, Demi checked into rehab and then a few years later, she “entered a sober house for about a year in 2013.” Then three years ago, Lovato checked herself into a different rehab center for self-harm, bulimia, and addiction. There, she was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

But now that she has come clean about her relapse, the Daily Mail shares that the singer is slowly taking small steps in order to get herself the help that she needs by reaching out to some of her old friends in recovery. Though she reached out to a few over the weekend, a source close to Lovato says that Demi still hasn’t made plans to sober up just yet.

“Everyone is hoping that her relapse reveal is a cry for help. It is nothing to be ashamed over. She slipped and it is never too late to get back on track.”

It also doesn’t really help that Lovato is currently in Europe on her “Tell Me You Love Me Tour” until the end of the month. After that, she will have a small break and then resume touring in the United States at the end of July, according to her website.

“All of Demi’s close friends and family are extremely worried right now because they know that she is on a downward spiral. They just all want her to come back to L.A. and get the help she needs before it is too late.”

Since news of the relapse broke, Lovato has been pretty public with what has been going on with her. As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, the 25-year-old debuted a tattoo on her right pinky finger that read “Free” in cursive. Lovato shared the photo on her Instagram story along with the date June 22, 2018, which most can assume is the day that she received the ink. Another photo from that day shows Lovato’s team, including her manager, assistant, and security, also sporting “Free” tattoos on their pinkies in what appears to be a message that they stand behind Demi no matter what she is going through.

Hopefully, Lovato can move forward and get the help that she needs.