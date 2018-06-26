Brooke Burke Shows Off Her Tiny Waist In A Bikini In New Photo With Her Daughter

Brooke shared a sweet photo of herself matching bikinis with her daughter.

Brooke Burke has found her bikini buddy in daughter Heaven. The former Dancing with the Stars host showed off her tiny waist in a two-piece in a new snap she shared with her Instagram followers this week, as she posted a sweet photo of herself hitting the beach with her youngest daughter.

In the snap the Brooke shared on June 25, she could be seen showing off her incredible body in a white bikini, which featured stylish cutouts on the bottoms.

Burke’s seriously tiny waist was on full display in the bikini snap she uploaded this week, as she and the 11-year-old took a stroll on the beach together and held hands during a recent beach day in Miami.

The host captioned the sweet photo – which showed the twosome beaming from ear to ear as they walked alongside the ocean – “Malibu Summer.”

Brooke then used a number of different emojis in the caption of her upload, adding a bikini, sparkle, and rainbow emoji to her latest bikini photo.

The snap’s comments section was flooded with praise for the star, with many praising 46-year-old Burke on her very impressive bikini body after seeing her showing off her toned abs and long toned legs while hitting the beach with Heaven.

Ahead of turning 47-years-old this September, Brooke has been showing off some serious skin on the social media site recently.

The star’s latest stunning bikini snap comes shortly after Burke shared another stunning bikini photo with her fans.

As Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Brooke appeared to be showing off her “revenge body” as she showed off her amazing figure shortly after announcing her divorce from husband David Charvet.

Burke – who dropped Charvet from her name earlier this year amid the split – wowed in the photo she posted to her Instagram earlier this month, sporting a pink bikini while rocking the peace sign for the camera.

And the star definitely works hard to achieve her toned body.

Brooke has been open about her love of exercise and fitness in the past, sharing her diet and work out secrets on her blog, Modern Mom, where she revealed that she’s so dedicated to staying healthy that she teaches exercises classes in Malibu.

She also teased her secret to getting a flat tummy.

“One of my best slim down secrets is the Baboosh Body Exercise Wrap. It will help you sweat your tummy off!” Brooke shared last year, revealing that she works out with the wrap on her middle.

“Want to see your beautiful abs? You have to blast your tummy fat by working out hard, sweating, eating healthy and wearing the Baboosh Body wrap during every workout,” Burke added of how she keeps her enviable body in shape.