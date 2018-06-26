Damon Dash Confronts Lee Daniels After Filing Million Dollar Lawsuit Against The Producer

If there is one thing media mogul Damon Dash has made clear, it’s that he does not play around when it comes to his money or his business. And it looks like Dash is coming after Hollywood producer Lee Daniels and this time, he’s not holding anything back. According to a report by TMZ, Dash is going after Daniels for supposedly screwing the business entrepreneur out of a movie producer credit and some pretty big cash. According to a new lawsuit filed by the Roc-A-Fella businessman, Dash is claiming that Daniels promised to try and get him on an EP for a Richard Pryor biopic. In the new suit filed against Daniels, Dash is claiming that he also promised him 5 percent on Daniels’ backend profits from the movie all of which Daniels has yet to come through with.

According to documents obtained by the media outlet, Dash is claiming that Daniels bailed on the project and the promises he made to Dame. As a result of their business deal falling through, Dash is now reportedly suing the Empire producer for $5 million.

Just last week, Dash reportedly confronted Daniels while the two attended a Diana Ross show at the Hollywood Bowl, where Dame supposedly informed Daniels that he’s about to hit him with another lawsuit if he doesn’t pay up soon. According to Dame, he claims that Daniels agreed that he was wrong and that he was going to pay up.

On Tuesday, June 26, Dame uploaded a video to his Instagram of what appears to be Dash confronting Daniels about the money he is owed. In the lengthy caption, Dash puts Daniels on blast for loaning the producer millions of dollars and calling him out for not paying him back, tagging several media outlets as well as A-list actress Halle Berry and Oprah Winfrey, who are close friends of Daniels and have worked with him on numerous projects.

“I straight up loaned this dude Lee Daniels @theoriginalbigdaddy 2 million to pay for his dream of being a director…it was the money I was using to fund my movies and stay Indy…he promised I get my money back in months…then he makes precious and goes missing, so he doesn’t have to pay me…then then Butler…empire…same sh-t Why does this dude feel like he doesn’t have to pay me?…why do I have to look crazy to get my money back…or go to court…ask @theoriginalbigdaddy why he doesn’t feel like he has to pay me even though he has it…what type of sh-t is this.. #paywhatyouowe I’m going to put this whole thing on my ig tv in a few… true definition of a culture vulture @culturevultures_book…eats off the culture but Robs the culture at the same time… see you back in court Lee your gonna pay me what you owe…please everyone ask him way he doesn’t think he has to pay me… @tmz_tv @vanlathan @theshaderoom @deadline @worldstar @voguemagazine @people @pagesix @oprah @halleberry.”

Back in 2014, Dash had first filed a lawsuit against Daniels over an alleged loan that he never got back. This new suit is said to stem from a settlement agreement the two supposedly came up with in 2015.