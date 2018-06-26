Meghan Markle Debuts New Look At A Royal Party At Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle now has soft curls, drawing comparisons to her royal sister-in-law.

Ever since the so-called royal wedding took place a few months ago, Meghan Markle has been viewed as equal parts curiosity and fashionista. Now, with her latest appearance on the arm of her husband, the former Suits actress is proving she can turn heads and keep it classy, even as British royal watchers scrutinize her every move to make sure that she stays “in line” with the British customs.

The Daily Mail has photos of Meghan Markle’s “new look”: soft curls that fall just below her shoulders, with her hair parted gently in the middle, and neutral-colored clothes paired with conservative black pumps.

Markle paired her new look with a soft-pink custom Prada two-piece suit and minimal makeup.

The young royal debuted her new look at the Queen’s Young Leaders Award ceremony, which took place in Buckingham Palace and was a star-studded event.

Celebrities in attendance included David Beckham, Sir Lenny Henry, model Neelam Gill, boxer Nicola Adams, YouTuber Caspar Lee, presenters Ore Oduba and Tina Daheley, and chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust, former Prime Minister Sir John Major.

Prince Harry delivered the keynote speech at the event, which is in its fourth and final year and celebrates new leadership across the Commonwealth of the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also met @QueensLeaders from Australia, New Zealand and Tonga ahead of Their Royal Highness’ tour this Autumn. #queensyoungleaders pic.twitter.com/F9GdIjPAB7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 26, 2018

The Duke and The Duchess of Sussex meet @QueensLeaders during this evening’s Awards ceremony. 61 young leaders were presented with an Award this evening for their inspiration work in communities across the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/0Fo1Mr5KOV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 26, 2018

As has been previously reported by the Inquisitr, while Meghan Markle seems to be adjusting to royal life rather nicely, not all of the news about her has been positive.

Recently, her father — Thomas Markle — was back in the news because he claims that he was “frozen out” of the royal family, and hasn’t talked to his daughter in “weeks.” The elder Markle even claims that his daughter didn’t send him a Father’s Day card!

There are a number of reasons why that may be, of course. The primary reason could very well be that the elder Markle went running to the press to stage hammy paparazzi photos ahead of his appearance at the royal wedding (which, ultimately, was canceled when he was admitted for emergency heart surgery). It could also be that Meghan is tired of her half-sister, Samantha, dragging her for filth in the press, and tired of her family trying to capitalize off of her new royal status in general.

Whatever the reasons for the elder Markle’s “freeze out” from the British royal family, it seems like Meghan Markle is not only doing well as a royal, but she’s living her best life in the process.