Kourtney Kardashian Posts Steamy Photo Of Her Teeny Newspaper-Print Bikini

The reality star has been enjoying her sun-soaked vacation with boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Extra! Extra! Read all about … Kourtney Kardashian’s latest bikini photo.

This week, the reality television star has been on a sun-filled Italian vacation with boyfriend Younes Bendjima and shard plenty of pictures of her skimpy swimwear on Instagram. The latest picture from the 39-year-old shows a very teeny bikini made of newspaper print. As the Daily Mail noted, Kourtney seemed to enjoy her day in the skimpy swimwear.

“The star was seen both in her hotel bathroom, where she said she had on a vintage suit. She stood in front of her mirror and in the background was a large oval-shaped stand alone tub,” the report noted. “The KUWTK beauty was also seen in the same suit the day before as she stood on the edge of the swimming pool at the Capri Palace.”

The picture, which made its way into Kourtney’s Instagram story, is one of many that she’s shared this week showing off her very fit physique and her seemingly endless collection of skimpy bikinis. She has been taking in the sights across Italy and spending plenty of time on the water as well, bringing followers along on the vacation.

As Kourtney Kardashian shared with People magazine, there is a lot of work that goes into staying so fit. The reality television star shared details of her very strict detox diet, which eliminates glutens, dairy, red meat, carbs, and just about everything else that can have an adverse effect on the body.

Kourtney said she started the extreme detox diet after her doctor found high levels of lead and mercury in her body. There are some pretty strict rules, including having to wait between 14 and 16 hours between having dinner and breakfast. And once a week, Kourtney goes on a fast during which she only drinks bone broth and water.

Kourtney said those days take the most discipline.

“On fasting days, I try to stay busy and, if I’m home, I’ll avoid going to the kitchen,” she told People.

The results definitely show. As the Daily Mail noted, Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini body rivals that of a teenager rather than her real age of 39, and fans leave plenty of flattering comments on her social media pages. The reality star has also built something of a cottage industry from her Instagram feed, generating news stories and pitching products to her nearly 65 million followers.

