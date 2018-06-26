Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Toned Body During Italian Getaway With Brad Falchuk

Another day, another swimsuit for Gwyneth Paltrow.

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, the 45-year-old was seen in new photos taken off of the coast of Capri, Italy. In the sexy images, the actress could be seen showing off her very impressive bikini body in a two-piece swimsuit while spending some quality time with her fiancé, Brad Falchuk. She spent the majority of her time on a yacht but was also photographed showering on a boat after taking a dip in the ocean.

And today, Gwyneth Paltrow again showed off her amazing body, but this time it was in an orange bikini. In the photos published by the Daily Mail, the mother of two again spent some time aboard a yacht with her man by her side. The actress looked beach chic in a triangle halter-neck top and stringed, barely-there bottoms. She wore her long, blonde locks down and sometimes wore a pair of shades on her face while other times she let the sun hit her face as she moved the shades to the top of her head.

It also appeared that the Oscar winner was careful to use sun protection, lathering up in lotion after taking a dip in the ocean. In turn, Falchuk also showed off his toned body in a pair of black swim shorts with three white stripes across the bottom. He completed his tropical look with a pair of black sunglasses. The pair were also photographed sharing a steamy kiss in the boat.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk show their beach bodies in Capri https://t.co/2O7fFbI3Hk pic.twitter.com/myqJ9MTihg — Page Six (@PageSix) June 25, 2018

According to People, Gwyneth spent the weekend with Valentino Garavani in Capri, sparking rumors that he could perhaps be designing her dress for her upcoming wedding. The actress even shared snaps with the Valentino and his famous business partner, Giancarlo Giammetti, all on board a yacht together. It remains to be seen if he will indeed design her dress or if the pair are just friends hanging out. But one thing’s for sure — if she looks that good in a bikini, she’s going to look absolutely amazing in a wedding gown.

But it isn’t all work and no play for Paltrow. According to W Magazine, Gwyneth’s body comes at a price. Though the actress says that she does not usually do cleanses, at least not more than once a year, she still eats very healthy.

“On a normal day, I’ll have a smoothie for breakfast, and I have a pretty healthy lunch, with some protein and salad. And for dinner, I have whatever I want. But I do always try to avoid highly processed foods and high-fructose corn syrup.”

Keep doin’ whatever you’re doin’ Gwyneth — it’s working.