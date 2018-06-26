Pete Davidson Will Star In His Next Movie, The Coming-of-Age Drama ‘Big Time Adolescence’

The 'Saturday Night Live' star's career is kicking into high gear.

Pete Davidson’s next big project has been announced: he’ll be starring in the upcoming coming-of-age drama Big Time Adolescence.

As Variety reports, things have been looking up for the 24-year-old, first personally, with his recent engagement to pop superstar Ariana Grande, and now professionally, with his next movie role having been announced.

Big Time Adolescence will tell the story of a teenage boy growing up in a dull suburban town. The boy’s best friend is a college dropout, played by Davidson, whose advice to his young charge isn’t necessarily good advice.

Also starring in the movie, according to Deadline, are Sydney Sweeney (The Handmaid’s Tale), Machine Gun Kelly (Bright), Griffin Gluck (Why Him?), Thomas Barbusca (The Mick), Emily Arlook (Grown-ish), and Oona Lawrence (A Bad Moms Christmas). Meanwhile, Will Phelps, Glen Trotiner, Mason Novick, and Jeremy Garelick are co-producing. The film will be the fourth from the production company American High, which is itself a partnership of Garelick and Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment. Jason Orley, who wrote the screenplay, will direct.

“This is a story I’ve wanted to tell for a very long time, and I am so unbelievably grateful to the team at American High for giving me the chance to bring it to life. I also couldn’t think of a better partner than Pete Davidson to lead our incredible cast.”

Pete Davidson taking his daughter to the park pic.twitter.com/sDpx2o6VTw — ????to jayla (@malibusgomez) June 19, 2018

Pete’s stock has been rising in the entertainment industry. He emerged from the world of stand-up comedy, making a name for himself with self-deprecating, drug-fueled humor, even as a teenager. He’s also put together a film and TV resume that includes stints on the MTV comedy series Failosophy, the MTV2 reality comedy series Guy Code, and a guest-starring gig on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. At the age of 20, he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live, one of the youngest SNL performers, and the first SNL cast member to have been born in the 1990s. He’s gone on to become one of the show’s most popular performers.

Meanwhile, his movie career is picking up as well, having been featured in Amy Schumer’s Trainwreck and the Netflix rom-com Set It Up.

Meanwhile, his personal life has been the subject of media fascination of late. Pete met pop superstar Ariana Grande on the set of SNL a while back, and since then the two have been an item. They’ve already gotten engaged and purchased a $16 million house (although most of that money came from Ariana, who is considerably more wealthy than Pete).