Kris Jenner Offers To Be Cardi B’s Midwife As Rapper’s Due Date Rapidly Approaches

Could Bronx rapper Cardi B be making an appearance on the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians? Well, if it were up to momager and matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, she would.

It may seem as if the 25-year-old rapper has been pregnant forever, but the Bronx native is actually due any day now, and if she’s looking for any help or assistance, Momma Jenner is offering her services. As reported by People, on Monday, Jenner took to Instagram to offer her support to Cardi after the mom-to-be posted a photo of herself joyously dancing. “Wait can I be the midwife?? Just thinking this through…” the 62-year-old wrote underneath a video of a pregnant Cardi B dancing along to her latest hit single “I Like It.” Wearing a red spaghetti strap dress and playfully dancing, Cardi captioned the short video on Instagram writing, “HAPPY! HAPPY! HAPPY!”

Cardi has yet to respond to Jenner’s offer, but if she did so happen to take her up on the deal, she’d surely be in good hands. Between her six children, Jenner is a busy grandmother of nine grandchildren and counting. Between juggling and managing her children’s lucrative careers and her handful of grandchildren, we’re sure that if anyone could take on the job of being a midwife to Cardi, it’s Kris Jenner.

As for Cardi, the “Be Careful” rapper made headlines earlier in the day after publically confirming that she and Migos rapper Offset secretly tied the knot nine months ago. Cardi took to social media to confirm the news telling fans, “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself!”

“Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up, and we had a lot of growing up to do, but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married,” she tweeted.

“We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin,” she continued. “I said I do, with no dress no makeup and no ring! I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger, and he did that for me!! Well now since you lil f—s know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock.”

As it was previously reported by Inquisitr, a marriage certificate obtained by TMZ on Monday showed that Kiari Kendrell Cephus and Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar (a.k.a. Offset and Cardi B) were married on Sept. 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia, one month prior to Offset popping the question on stage at a concert on Oct. 27. At the time of the “engagement,” the pair had already been married for one month.

During Offset’s brief acceptance speech at the BET Awards on Sunday night, Offset gave Cardi B a shoutout, remarking, “Thank God, I thank my wife, you should thank yours,” which immediately caused fans to speculate about the status of the couple’s relationship.