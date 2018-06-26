Busy Philipps Shares Hair Dye Fail With Fans On Her 39th Birthday

Actress Busy Philipps got a bit carried away and got more than she had hoped for after attempting to dye her hair at home and accidentally turning her hair bright pink! As it’s been reported by E!, to celebrate her 39th birthday on Monday, June 25, the actress, looking to get dolled up for her special day, thought it would be a good idea to dye her blonde tresses at home.

Unfortunately for Philipps, the Cougar Town actress got a bit more than she bargained for when she went to do the unveiling revealing bright fuschia tresses instead of lustrous blonde locks. Philipps took to her Instagram stories rightfully shocked and dismayed at the major “hair fail” telling fans in her Instastories, “Guys. I had a hair dye mishap on my birthday. Accident,” she said. “I used a new dye, and it’s like bright fuchsia. Oh no!”

The Illinois native chose to keep her one million followers up to date on her hair mishap throughout the day periodically checking in with fans on her stories and even at one point told her followers that she was reminding herself that “nothing is permanent,” and she was attempting to stay positive.

Philipps went on to tell her fans and perhaps reassure herself that the color won’t last forever saying,”But it will fade.”

Despite the mishap, the actress was able to make light of the situation and even poked fun at herself telling her watchers, “You know, whatever. Maybe this is who I am now. 39. This is me.”

After taking fans along with her to celebrate throughout the night, which included a nice birthday dinner out with friends, Philips later posted a new photo of her accidental ‘do where she appeared to have come to terms with the color change writing, “The pink is growing on me.”

Just a few weeks prior, Philipps who is gracing the cover of the July/August issue of Health magazine, opened up about how she copes with negative self-talk, scale anxiety, carb cravings, and her body confidence.

“I get so angry that I’m always hard on myself, and the things that I fundamentally hold to be true as a feminist somehow do not apply to me,” Philipps says. “This is me being very honest because I would love to tell you, like, ‘Oh my God, I love my body, and I’m so happy all the time with the way I look.’ But…I don’t.”