‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday, June 26: Nikki Begs Victor For The Truth About His Illness

Victor refuses to let Nikki in on the details of his mysterious sickness as he struggles to keep Newman clients.

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, June 26 brings quite a shock for the Newman family as Victor’s medical records leak. Plus, Phyllis and Billy get busy playing cards and providing a show while Summer beats Kyle at work.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) do damage control and pose for some pictures in Chancellor Park — right in front of the garden where the four women buried J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Victor noted that Nikki seemed tense, but Nikki shrugged it off and tried to turn the conversation to Victor’s illness, which he didn’t really want to discuss.

Nikki also questioned if Victor should be working or even raising a small child like Christian. Victor assured her he was fine and needed to be at work. Neil (Kristoff St. John) sent Victor a message letting him know that an expose with his medical records was about to go live. Later, at Newman Enterprises, Victor received the text of the article and declared it a full-on disaster for the company.

Three of Newman’s clients wanted to walk due to the state of Victor’s health, which he declined to disclose to Nikki. He tried to win back the client, but the client refused, and Victor said J.T. had a hand in all this and that thousands of people would lose their jobs because of it.

Meanwhile, at Jabot, Summer (Hunter King) saved Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) pitch that Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) originally shot down. They loved Summer’s ideas, and Billy declared he wanted Kyle and Summer’s proposal on his desk by the end of the week.

Not too surprisingly, Kyle felt miffed by Summer’s intrusion, but in the end, he admitted that she did a good job. They decided to go to the roof deck to keep working on their pitch. Once they arrived at the closed deck, they decided to skinny dip in the pool since they had the place to themselves. Sure, it was awkward considering their status as exes and all, but when has that ever stopped Summer?

Unknowingly, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) needed to look for something on the roof deck and caught quite an eyeful when they saw Summer and Kyle nude in the pool. Sniping ensued.

As for Billy and Phyllis, she didn’t love hearing that he bought a company yacht he named JaBoat to entertain clients. Later, however, at home, Billy dressed up as a captain, and they took their card playing shenanigans upstairs where they gave the neighbors a show. The next time, they decided to play on the yacht instead.

Check out The Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr to find out what’s coming up for Wednesday’s episode.