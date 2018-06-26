Lindsay Lohan Teases New MTV Reality Show

The actress-turned-entrepreneur could be the next Lisa Vanderpump.

Move over, Lisa Vanderpump. Lindsay Lohan is eyeing a reality show set in one of her clubs, and it sounds like it could be MTV’s answer to Vanderpump Rules. In a new interview with The New York Times, the actress-turned-international businesswoman teased talks for an MTV reality show that would be centered around one of her Lohan clubs.

Lindsay Lohan recently opened a beach club in Mykonos, Greece, and plans to open another one soon in Rhodes, according to Entertainment Tonight. The Lohan Beach House reportedly features a restaurant and bar and is reportedly already a popular hotspot just a few weeks after opening.

“There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me,” Lohan said of her new role as a club owner. “Because I get to actually focus on the result of things.”

Lohan seems to hope the potential reality show will help people move past her tabloid past, saying that part of her life is “dead.” Lohan currently lives far away from Hollywood, in Dubai.

“I think success is the best revenge — and silence, as a presence,” Lindsay said. “When I chose to change my future, my life, I was like, ‘Where’s the one place I can find silence?'”

Lindsay Lohan says partying past is behind her: "It's dead" https://t.co/Osq6nZrqUy pic.twitter.com/HIb0mhGYf4 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 26, 2018

MTV has not yet confirmed Lindsay Lohan’s potential reality show. But the Times describes the 31-year-old star’s “plans for a Vanderpump Rules-style reality show for MTV centered around the club, and a general outlook that, at this point, if Ms. Lohan can believe it, she can achieve it.”

Lindsay Lohan’s mom, Dina, previously wrangled a reality show for her younger daughter, Ali, while Lindsay herself starred in an OWN docu-series (translation: reality show) back in 2014. It sounds Lohan’s her new venture would focus on her club employees.

It was just a few years ago that Lindsay Lohan turned her nose up at the thought of doing a reality show. TMZ reported that the actress was offered more than $500,000 to appear on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, but she turned down the offer because she didn’t want to do a reality show and wanted to stick to making movies. Now that she is a businesswoman, Lohan seems to see that the reality TV medium could be lucrative.

Earlier this year, Lindsay Lohan told W magazine about her plans to launch a beauty business, clothing line, and even a candle collection. Lohan also heads a lifestyle website and is a spokesperson for lawyers.com.