Melania Trump’s ‘I Don’t Care’ Jackets Going For Hundreds Of Dollars Online

Customers who bought the $39 jacket before it became a thing are selling them online for big profits.

Melania Trump’s “I Don’t Care” jacket, which she wore to visit an immigrant detention center last week, is now fetching big money on the resale market, The Hill is reporting.

Until a couple of weeks ago, nobody, er, cared (pun intended) about the green jacket by fashion retailer Zara, which had the message “I really don’t care. Do u?” on the back. You could have bought the jacket on Zara’s website, or at a brick-and-mortar store, for a measly $39.

That all changed when the first lady showed up wearing that jacket at a Texas facility that housed immigrant children who had been separated from their parents. Wearing a garment with the phrase “I really don’t care. Do u?” emblazoned on it was seen by some as, at the very least, tone-deaf, considering the magnitude of the situation.

The jacket that Melania Trump wore to embark on a visit to a children’s detention center in Texas was, as they say in high-school dress codes, inappropriate. https://t.co/twozM08qke — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 23, 2018

Putting aside, for the moment, the politics of the situation, there’s now a business angle to this. Namely, that you can’t get the jacket anymore – not a new one, anyway. It was from the 2016 Spring/Summer line, and thus it’s out of, well, fashion. And as such, it’s become a rare and valuable commodity on the resale market.

One enterprising eBay user, who by the way doesn’t mention Melania, says he or she bought the jacket at a Chicago brick-and-mortar location a couple of years ago and then promptly forgot about it.

“I purchased this Parka Jacket in the Chicago store couple years ago, size Medium ( loose fit, fits most size ) worn only couple times. Perfect condition. 100 % Authentic.”

The jacket, for which the user paid $39, is as of this writing going for $895.

Another eBay user doesn’t beat around the bush. Not only does he or she use a photo of Melania wearing the jacket in her listing, she also invokes Melania’s name.

“The exact Zara jacket Melania Trump wore. Sold out no longer available. Cute olive hooded parka that says in white graffiti, I really don’t care, do u? This is pre owned in great condition, I got it from Zara 3 years ago when it came out.”

That jacket is, as of this writing, going for $610.

Zara, for its part, has attempted to distance itself from the controversy, declining media requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee has jumped on the controversy. At the DNC Store, you can purchase a shirt, printed on the same olive-green color as Melania’s jacket, and written in the same font, which says, “WE CARE, WE VOTE, DO U?”