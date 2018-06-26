Another ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Suddenly Quits The Show

Who's following in the footsteps of Jo Rivera and Vee Torres?

Jeremy Calvert is leaving his role on Teen Mom 2 after filming the show’s eighth season.

On June 26, following Jo Rivera and Vee Torres’ exit from the show, Leah Messer’s ex-husband was asked if he would be returning to the MTV reality show for season nine during an interview with OK! Magazine.

“Nope. I’m not,” he said.

During the currently airing eight season of Teen Mom 2, Calvert and Messer have been seen discussing their relationship and possible reconciliation. However, as fans can see from the couple’s social media feeds, they didn’t end up rekindling their relationship. Instead, Calvert mood on from his on-again, off-again romance with Messer and began dating Desiree Kibler earlier this year.

Although Calvert and Kibler appeared to be on the fast track to an engagement, the couple ultimately parted ways weeks ago after a clip of Teen Mom 2 revealed that Calvert and Messer had began sleeping together during filming on Season 8.

After the couple’s breakup was announced, rumors began swirling which suggested Messer had gotten in between Calvert and Kibler. But, according to Calvert, that wasn’t at all the case. Instead, he suggested it was Kibler’s alleged refusal to put him first that led to their breakup.

God took his time on you. ???? pic.twitter.com/21GyxIXL81 — Desi (@dkiibs) April 20, 2018

When Teen Mom 2 Season 8 began airing, nearly every husband, boyfriend, and baby’s daddy was featured but now, after the firing of David Eason and the exits of Jo Rivera and Jeremy Calvert, the men on the show will be few and far between.

In addition to the exits of several men of Teen Mom 2, the series will also be losing at least a couple of children before production begins on Season 9, including Ensley Eason and Isaac Rivera. As fans may have heard, Rivera and his ex-girlfriend, Kailyn Lowry, chose to remove their son from the series, while Jenelle Evans and her husband chose to keep Ensley off camera.

According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, there is a possibility that Lowry’s youngest son, Lux Russell, will also be kept off-camera by his dad, Chris Lopez, who may not want to allow him to be seen on the show.

Earlier this year, Evans said that her son Kaiser likely wouldn’t be featured on Teen Mom 2 Season 9 but that news has yet to be confirmed by MTV.

To see more of Jeremy Calvert, Leah Messer, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.