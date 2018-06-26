‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, June 27: Victoria And Ashley Team Up As J.T. Returns

Leaked documents threaten Newman Enterprises and Victoria and Ashley team up to fight for the company.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, June 27 bring a day filled with drama as Jack and Cane head for a major showdown, Victoria and Ashley team up as an unlikely pair, and Devon gives Hilary a candid talk.

Jack (Peter Bergman) received confirmation from Dina (Marla Adams) that Phillip Chancellor is his father, and he’s not about to let it rest. Cane (Daniel Goddard), on the other hand, feels threatened by Jack’s interest in all things Chancellor. He thinks that Jack just wants to take over the company, and he’s not having it.

The more Jack pushes to exhume Phillip Chancellor’s body for a DNA test, the more Cane fights against Jack. It turns into an all-out war as Jack refuses to back down and Cane refuses to help Jack figure out once and for all if Phillip is his father. Cane knows how easy it is to fake being a Chancellor, and he’s worried that maybe Jack has his eyes set on another powerful Genoa City family since the Abbott name was ripped out from under him earlier this year.

Speaking of wars, the Newman one gets set aside for a moment as they tighten the ranks because of J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) imminent return. Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) set aside their differences about Christian to help keep Victoria (Amelia Heinle) safe, and now Victoria and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will team as well, according to She Knows Soaps.

RT if you love seeing Nikki and Victor reunited! ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/sBaYpY4xBW — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 26, 2018

Yes, Ashley still works at Newman Enterprises despite the drama going on with her brother Jack and the Abbott family. Since J.T.’s been spotted and he appears to be working his way back to Genoa City, Ashley and Victoria are on high alert. It seems that J.T. may be the one who leaked sensitive documents to the press including the ones with Victor’s medical history.

News of Victor’s unexpected illness spells big trouble for Newman Enterprises, and Ashley is there to help keep the company afloat. If it works, will Victor reward her? Perhaps.

Finally, new parents-to-be Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) have a candid conversation. Sure, they just patted themselves on the back for how well they handled the teenagers in their lives, but teens aren’t babies, and the teens aren’t actually their children. These two sit down and talk about the realities of parenthood and their plans for it. It’s possible they might have different visions despite how well they’re getting along right now.

Check out The Young and the Restless on CBS or POP tomorrow to see what happens next.