‘Roseanne’ Cast Reportedly Fighting Over Script For New Spinoff, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The Roseanne cast is back to work on the spinoff show just one month after the series was canceled thanks to Roseanne Barr’s insensitive tweets about former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett.

According to a June 26 report by Radar Online, the cast of the Roseanne spinoff, which is being called The Conners, is now fighting over the script and the direction the spinoff will take without Barr’s character connected to the series.

Sources tell the outlet that the cast, including Sara Gilbert and John Goodman, are at odds with each other and the crew of the show over the scripts for the upcoming series.

“The new script seems to be all over the place, and they fear that the audience will drop off after the first few episodes because it is just not as funny without Roseanne,” a production source dished.

The source also revealed that the cast and crew recently just agreed on how to kill off Roseanne Barr’s character, and now they are stumped about how to move the show in a new direction and still deliver the same brand of comedy that the original series was known for.

“They just overcame the hurdle of how to kill off Roseanne’s character, and now they are desperately trying to decide who the new comic relief will be. Roseanne was the glue that held the show together,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Roseanne spinoff was ordered just last week, and already has a synopsis. The show, which has been picked up for a 10-episode season, which will feature all the original cast, minus Roseanne Barr, as they work through a new set of challenges.

“After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails,” the synopsis reads.

In addition, some of the Roseanne cast members have spoken out about the upcoming spinoff. Sara Gilbert recently revealed on her show, The Talk, that she was “excited” about the series coming back. Meanwhile, her on-screen daughter, Emma Kenney, also expressed her excitement about the series, saying, “Very excited. The Conner family represents acceptance. I feel so blessed to be able to show that this fall on @ABCNetwork.”

The Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, is set to debut this fall on ABC.