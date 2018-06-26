Nina Dobrev Shows Off Her ‘Peach’ In Teeny Bikini

Nina Dobrev is best known for her work on "The Vampire Diaries."

Nina Dobrev is someone that, if nothing else, knows how to get attention.

And, as her recent Instagram post proved, she’s not afraid to do anything and everything to get it…and keep it.

Posting a photo of herself in a striped teeny-weeny bikini that showed off all her assets, the actress — who was photographed from behind, relaxing poolside — simply captioned the photo with a peach emoji.

Nina Dobrev seemed to be on vacation with actress and model Ruby Rose, perhaps best known for her work on the hit Netflix show, Orange is the New Black.

On Ruby Rose’s Instagram, meanwhile, Nina can be seen hanging out with other mutual friends, as well. Amongst those who joined the pair on vacation were Lane Cheek, who used to work on The Vampire Diaries, and actress Jessica Szohr of My Wife and Kids and Joan of Arcadia fame.

It’s unclear whether the ladies enjoyed a “stay-cation” in Los Angeles or were actually away for a while.

Since the demise of The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev seems to be taking it easy, but she’s certainly far from bored.

According to W Magazine, Nina has been making the rounds at all of the major fashion shows, including the CFDA Awards, where she debuted her first-ever super-short asymmetrical bob haircut.

The actress’s haircut was “the shortest it had ever been,” according to the outlet. Despite its dramatic difference from the way Nina normally wears her hair, it was such a success with the fashionable crowd that it was touted as the new, up-and-coming trend in hairstyles.

Later, however, it was revealed that Nina hadn’t cut her hair at all. Rather, her hairstylist — Chris McMillan — tied her hair into a tight French twist behind her head, fastened it into place with a slew of bobby pins, and sprayed it all down with copious amounts of hairspray.

The hairstyle, which was called a trompe l’oeil by the fashion-forward outlet, was so beloved by the actress that she wore it that way for more than a few days.

While it doesn’t seem like Nina is interested in chopping off her hair any time soon, if the actress does decide to go short, there’s no better person to help her with that the Chris McMillan. After all, he was the same stylist behind Emma Roberts’ super-short cut, as well.

It should be interesting to see which bold fashion choices Nina Dobrev decides to go with next!