Ivanka Trump Donates $50,000 To Anti-LGBTQ Texas Church

Prestonwood Baptist Church has a history of anti-LGBTQ advocacy.

Ivanka Trump has donated $50,000 to a Texas church known for its anti-LGBTQ advocacy, LGBTQ Nation is reporting. To be fair, though, it seems like Ivanka made the donation not necessarily to further the church’s anti-gay agenda, but because of its work with immigrants.

Here’s what happened. Sometime last week, news began appearing in Christian media circles that Ivanka had made the five-figure donation to the Texas church, which has been providing help to immigrant children separated from their parents. As Vanity Fair reported on June 22, a source who asked not to be identified told Christian media outlet CBN News that it was Ivanka who had made the donation. On Sunday, the church’s pastor, Jack Graham, told CBN News that it was, indeed, Ivanka, who made the donation to help the Plano church in its efforts to help immigrant kids.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet with Ivanka Trump a number of times over the last year, and I’ve been struck by her kindness and concern for those in need.So, it wasn’t that surprising to know she would want to help these families.”

However, though the church does indeed help immigrant families in various ways, they are also staunchly anti-LGBTQ and have been involved in advocating for anti-gay legislation.

For example, on the church’s website, a post entitled “Sexual Identity Confusion” says that gay people are not normal, and definitely not born that way, they’re just “confused.”

“Confusion over sexual identity can occur during puberty as an influx of hormones can throw the body and emotions out of balance. This is no time to panic. Under normal circumstances the confusion clears.”

The church also opposes gay marriage.

“Gay marriage violates God’s standard and is outside God’s plan for men and women. The Supreme Court of the United States has now reached their goal of legalizing gay marriage in every state in the country. We have set a course for disaster in our beloved nation and there seems to be no turning back.”

The church’s anti-gay stance doesn’t just exist on its website and behind the pulpit; it also manifests itself in anti-LGBTQ advocacy. Specifically, in 2015, the church was part of a coalition of Plano churches that vehemently sought to repeal the city’s Equal Rights Ordinance, which included sexual orientation and gender identity.