Jerry Seinfeld Weighs In On Roseanne Barr Debacle And What He Had To Say May Surprise You

Everyone is fair game to a comedian, and apparently, that includes other comedians, as funnyman Jerry Seinfeld, promoting the new season of his Netflix comedy, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, didn’t hold back when it came to sharing his thoughts on Roseanne Barr’s implosion on Twitter. The former star of the NBC hit Seinfeld was in New York and spoke to Extra.

“I kind of like that story because I think you know I love people that crash and burn. I really enjoy that and a lot of people have done it in a lot of different ways… And I like to kind of rate them and compare them.” Not one to like a mundane meltdown, Seinfeld was quick to offer where he felt this particular career-ending move via Twitter rant rated on his own particular scale of such things.

“I don’t think anybody ever just destroyed an entire career by doing that,” he continued. “All she had to do was press ‘share’ and it was all over, so I thought that was kind of cool ’cause it was different… You know, drugs and sex, those are the usual things. This was something new and I thought it was inventive.”

While there was a compliment buried in there somewhere, Seinfeld also weighed in on what he thinks the chances are for the new spinoff/reboot, The Connors, that ABC picked up late last week. In doing so, he pointed out what could be seen as a fatal flaw, which he should know considering the success of his own network show.

“Uh, well… you’ve gotta have the comedian in there… I think it’ll… it’ll be a different kind of show,” adding, “But you know, TV’s a tough business and I guess they’ll give it a shot.” The point he makes is a salient one, considering the rest of the cast that surrounded Roseanne Bar are all actors, not comedians. It will be interesting to see if ABC addresses this by hiring a comedian to fill out the cast. In the meantime, the current stars like Sara Gilbert have shared their excitement at the chance to continue on with the show, as previously reported by Inquisitr.

As for Seinfeld’s new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, you can look for it to drop on Netflix July 6, with plenty of comedians including the late Jerry Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chappelle, Alec Baldwin, and Tracy Morgan.