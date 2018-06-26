Olivia Culpo Rocks Red Bikini On Girls’ Trip In Spain

She's at it again.

This year seems to be the year of the bikini for Olivia Culpo.

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, the 26-year-old former Miss Universe shared a beautiful throwback of herself and fellow model, Nabilla Benattia. In the sexy image, the two ladies pose together on a boat with blue waters at their backs. Both Benattia and Culpo look into the camera as they strike a pose. Olivia can be seen rocking a gorgeous, floral yellow bathing suit with a deep plunging neckline. The stunner completes her look with a gold necklace and earrings along with a fedora hat.

And the model was flaunting her body again, this time on a vacation with some girlfriends in Spain. According to the Daily Mail, Culpo and a few of her girlfriends appeared to be having a great time aboard a yacht. The 26-year-old looks amazing in a red thonged bikini that leaves little to the imagination. She was photographed looking beautiful with her hair worn in a low bun a with huge hoop earrings. Olivia also seemed to have matched her lipstick to her bright red bathing suit.

It appears as though Culpo and her crew were having a great time as they took a break from swimming and instead sat on the deck of the yacht and sipped cocktails together. Culpo also shared a photo of herself on her vacation pre-boat ride on Instagram. In the snapshot, Culpo again shows off her toned abs in a black crop top while also rocking a pair of daisy duke shorts. She completes the look with a pair of black sandals with rhinestones as well as a purse draped across her chest.

Olivia Culpo looks sensational in red thong bikini in Formentera https://t.co/MZ7GsFAcNs via @DailyMailCeleb — Shootersyk"#DamyEku" (@Shootersyk) June 26, 2018

Fans of Culpo clearly loved the image, giving it over 140,000 likes in addition to 500 plus comments in less than a day of being posted. Some fans gushed over Olivia’s body while countless other fans couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful she is.

“Spectacular as always. Godess and lovely and adorable.”

“Well preheat the oven and call me a tater tot cuz this pic is one hot potato,” another wrote.

According to People, Culpo can attribute her amazing body to both diet and exercise. For breakfast, Culpo dished that she likes making smoothie bowls or eating yogurt with granola on top. She also loves a good fruit salad and to juice. But that doesn’t mean that she won’t have a cheat meal from time to time.

“I love this one guilty pleasure my boyfriend [NFL star Danny Amendola] has made for me before. It’s fried chicken cutlets with honey mustard and then jalapeño and they’re between two butter biscuits—like a sandwich—a fried chicken butter biscuit sandwich. It’s so good.”

Good for her!