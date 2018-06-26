‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Claps Back At Haters Who Say People With Mental Illness Shouldn’t Have Kids

Since he lives his life in front of a camera, it comes as no shock that Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra isn’t afraid to speak his mind on social media either.

Over the weekend, Baltierra took to his popular Instagram account to share a poem that was written about a very dark time in his life. In the caption of the post, he tells fans that he was hesitant to share it, but he knows that some of his fans are also going through struggles in their lives so he felt it best to be vulnerable and share it with his fans in hopes that it could help those who are going through a dark time.

“I know it’s getting deep out there, but hang in there, it keeps going & there’s more from my heart that I gotta pour. Now imagine a little boy almost 12 years old with an angry core & he’s already smoking & trying to find a way to not have his mind collapse to the floor,” he starts off the poem.

He then goes on to relive a low time in his life when he got a call that his dad was going back to prison again. He said that he sat on the kitchen floor and contemplated whether or not life was worth living. So far, the post has received a ton of attention with over 23,000 likes as well as over 780 comments. But not all the comments are positive. One person on Twitter asked if Tyler should even have kids.

“Sad that him and his wife are struggling with depression and bi polar disorder but is that really a healthy environment for a child to grow up in? Idk thoughts people,” Danni V tweeted.

Tyler caught wind of the tweet and clapped back at the Twitter user with a tweet of his own.

“So everyone who has a mental health issue shouldn’t be allowed to have children & experience the most beautiful thing this life can give you? It’s the same as telling someone who has diabetes or any manageable condition, that they shouldn’t have kids. I highly disagree with that!”

Thus far, the Twitter exchange has gained a ton of attention with over 154 comments and over 1,000 favorites. On Teen Mom OG, Tyler and his wife, Catelynn Baltierra have not shied away from sharing their struggles with mental illness with their fans. Most recently, after she suffering a miscarriage, People shares that Catelynn hit a low point in her life.

After she lost the baby, the 26-year-old was having suicidal thoughts and caused her to seek treatment.