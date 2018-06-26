Tristan Thompson Reportedly Staying With Khloe Kardashian Because He Feels Guilty For Cheating

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been making headlines for months following the NBA star’s shocking cheating scandal back in April. Now, rumors are flying that Tristan is only staying with Khloe out of guilt.

According to a June 26 report by Life & Style Magazine, things are allegedly not going well in Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship, and sources are telling the magazine that Tristan is only staying with Khloe because he feels bad for all of the stress and drama his public cheating scandal has put her through.

“Tristan’s hanging in there because he feels guilty for cheating,” an insider revealed, adding that Khloe has him on “a tight leash” and that he misses the freedom he once had before he was busted cheating on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “The more Khloe watches him like a hawk, the more she’ll push him away.”

As fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing and groping multiple other women surfaced online just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. Khloe decided to stand by her man after the scandal and remained in Cleveland with him following the shocking revelation of his infidelity.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, one fan recently called Khloe a “hypocrite” via social media due to the fact that she stayed with Tristan after he was caught cheating. Kardashian replied to the fan, revealing that she was “proud” of how strong she is, and that it is taking “enormous rebuilding” to even “coexist” with Thompson.

“Not exactly, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion, and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations,” Khloe Kardashian tweeted.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson fans will now be watching the couple closely to see if they seem to be working through their issues, or if it looks like Tristan is simply by her side due to the incredible guilt he feels for disrespecting and embarrassing his baby mama in such a public way.

Although the couple has stayed pretty tight-lipped about the cheating scandal, fans are hoping to get an inside look at their relationship drama when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for new episodes later this summer.