Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Struggling With Being A New Mom

Khloe Kardashian has been through an emotional roller coaster over the past few months. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has not only given birth to her first child, daughter True, but she also dealt with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s shocking cheating scandal. Now, it looks like things may be taking a toll on the new mom.

According to a June 26 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian is struggling a bit as a new mother. The reality TV star is said to be getting very little sleep at night due to her daughter’s reluctance to go to bed and stay asleep, and it is beginning to wear her down.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe Kardashian’s nights have been very restless with baby True, and she’s reportedly also wandering around her house at night pondering her life choices, such as staying with Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal.

“Khloe is having trouble getting True to settle at night. She’s told a couple of her closest confidants that she’s lucky if she gets two hours of sleep per night, and it shows. She paces around re-thinking whether she should be with cheating, or not and panics over whether she’s being a good mom. No amount of makeup is hiding her puffy eyes, the poor thing,” an insider said of Kardashian’s situation as a mother to an infant.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were recently spotted out on a dinner date to celebrate a friend’s birthday. However, Khloe looked less than enthusiastic to be there. When one media outlet suggested there may be tension between her and Tristan, the reality star took to social media to speak out, revealing that she was simply tired from being a new mom and that staying up after 10 p.m. isn’t easy for her these days.

In addition, Khloe Kardashian also opened up about her decision to stay with Tristan Thompson when replying to one Twitter user her called her a hypocrite for staying with a cheater.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations,” Khloe wrote.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a lot on their plates at the moment. However, most new moms struggle with fatigue and adjusting to life as a mother. Perhaps fans will see Khloe’s struggles during the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is set to begin airing this summer.