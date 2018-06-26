Kim Kardashian Takes To Instagram To Wish La La Anthony A Happy 39th Birthday

Kim Kardashian has nothing but love for her gal pal, La La Anthony.

In a post on her Instagram account from last night, the mother of three shared a photo of herself, La La Anthony, and her pal Jonathan Cheban to celebrate La La’s birthday. In the image, Kardashian takes a selfie and makes a duck face as Anthony sits beside her and poses for the camera. Cheban stands next to Anthony as he also looks into the camera lens. All three are dressed from head to toe in black as they appear to be on a boat somewhere, possibly in New York City.

Kim wears her hair in a high ponytail while rocking knee-high black boots and a black dress. Anthony looks stunning in a black tube top and black dress pants. The 39-year-old wears her hair blonde and curly and she also has her nails painted white. Cheban went for a little more of a casual look with black jeans, a black tee, and some bling around his neck and on his wrists.

But in the caption of the photo, Kim gushes over what a great friend that La La is.

“Happy Birthday @lala Love you so much! Thanks for ALWAYS being there!!!”

Within just 15 hours of being posted, Kardashian’s image has already gained a lot of attention from her 113 million-plus followers with over 934,000 likes in addition to 5,800 comments. Many fans of Kim’s also chimed in to wish La La a happy birthday while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful Kim looks.

“Happy birthday kween.”

“This is so good you girls,” another wrote.

La La can often be seen in photos on Kim’s famed Instagram account and as her fans know, the girls are very close. And according to Page Six, La La also gives Kim parenting advice from time to time.

“I’ll be with Kelly [Rowland] — her son, Titan, is younger — and she’ll be like, ‘What age did Kiyan get potty-trained? What age did he start playing sports?’ Stuff like that. Kim and I definitely swap mother tips, too; we’ll be out at dinner, and just start talking about it.”

But Anthony does have to draw the line sometimes on the parenting advice since she has a son and Kim has two girls.

“Serena and Kim both have girls, and I’m not the expert on girls. I’m such a tomboy, and was very blessed to have a boy. But girly stuff? I’m not the one to call for that,” La La says.

La La and her husband, NBA star Carmelo Anthony, split in 2017 after seven years of marriage. They have not yet officially divorced.