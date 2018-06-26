Nick Young Steps Out With On-Again Girlfriend Keonna Green

Nick Young cheated on Iggy Azalea with Keona Green, but now Nick and Keona are back together again making their red carpet debut.

Nick Young and his on-again girlfriend Keonna Green made their red carpet debut during the NBA Awards Monday night. He showed her some affection and kissed her forehead as they were on the red carpet, detailed the Daily Mail.

While Nick was engaged to Iggy Azalea in 2015, he got his then-ex Keonna pregnant. Nick and Iggy had been dating since around 2013, but Iggy knew Nick wasn’t the man for her when she found out that he was cheating on her. So in June 2015, she walked away from their engagement.

When asked about the affair, Keonna said that she didn’t regret sleeping with Nick, according to Us Weekly.

“We got caught up in the moment and it just happened. I would be like, ‘Nick, you cannot be sloppy. You need to be honest [with Azalea].’ He would say, ‘I don’t want to hear it.’ … I didn’t feel guilty because I was in love with a man, and I’m pretty sure I’m not the only woman.”

And while Nick didn’t want to tell Iggy, it appeared that Keonna did, as she reportedly reached out to Iggy but never got a response.

Nick and Keonna reportedly have been together since around mid-2017, and they have two kids together named Nick Jr., who is around 6-years-old and Navi, 2-years-old.

Aw! Nick Young & girlfriend/baby mama Keonna Green weren't shy about their love at the #NBAAwards. Cute PDA photos: https://t.co/KkHXPcwZfC pic.twitter.com/oNCdkZDfrO — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) June 26, 2018

The relationship between Nick and Keonna has been fairly long-winded. The two met way back in high school in 2002, and Keonna remembers back then that she demanded she be Nick’s secret Santa so that she could be the one to give him gifts.

And Keonna found out through none other than TMZ that Nick was dating Iggy. But when she asked Nick about the relationship, he denied it. So although Nick was dating Iggy, Keonna was seeing Nick regularly because of their son. The affair resulted in a second child, and Nick and Iggy’s split.

Meanwhile, Iggy has made it known that she’s looking for love. Earlier this month, she posted a sexy bedroom selfie on Instagram, saying that “Just woke up and I’m officially 28. Still saving you the right side of the bed, just in case I ever find you,” reported the Daily Mail.

After she split up with Nick, Iggy posted some clarification for people who were causing rumors.

“I genuinely wish Nick the best. It’s never easy to part ways with the person you planned your entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page.”

We’ll see what love has in store for Iggy. For now, she’s forging ahead with her music career, and just announced a new single, “Kream,” detailed Billboard. She posted the album cover on her Twitter, which shows her floating in the water with a bunch of money.