Melania Trump, Queen Rania From Jordan Go Pink For White House Tea Party

First lady Melania Trump chooses a pink leather dress and pink stilettos for her appearance with Queen Rania of Jordan.

First lady Melania Trump is known for being passionate about fashion and people are always anxious to see what she chooses to wear for official appearances. After weeks away from the spotlight, the first lady is back to doing numerous engagements on a regular schedule and she stunned everybody with the pink dress she wore when she and President Donald Trump met with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan earlier this week.

Both Melania Trump and Queen Rania chose pink ensembles for the meet up on Monday. According to InStyle, Melania’s dress was from Proenza Schouler. It was a pale pink leather wrap dress that has an original retail price of $3,950, although it can be snatched up now for $1,185. It is described as a feminine dress in an asymmetric style made of lambskin leather with a double-metallic buckle belt.

The first lady chose to wear pointed pink stilettos with the Proenza Schouler dress and they had a snakeskin-like texture. Melania had her hair in her signature waves and seemed to have her nails painted in a complementary blush pink hue. Trump let her dress make the statement, choosing to forego any other accessories.

Queen Rania also chose to wear pink for the Trump event. The Independent details that the queen is often referenced as one of the best-dressed women in the world and she wore Adeam pieces in a blush pink while she accompanied her husband, King Abdullah II. Queen Rania chose to wear wide-legged, satin-trimmed crepe pants and a matching top, and she carried a mini-tote from Loeffler Randall.

Vogue describes Queen Rania’s pick as aligning nicely with her “penchant for free-flowing yet tailored ensembles,” adding that she has chosen similar Adeam pieces for previous appearances. Both ladies earned praise for their pink wardrobe choices, albeit the styles were quite different.

“Today’s collarless top featured a keyhole cutout (it was buttoned up), while delicate pleats created contrast and movement and a tonally coordinated bag punctuated the look.”

A great visit with the King & Queen of Jordan. @POTUS & I were glad to welcome them back to the @Whitehouse. @QueenRania & I shared an open & productive discussion about the many issues our countries are challenged with today. pic.twitter.com/JjKwurfCS3 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 25, 2018

First lady Melania Trump typically garners high praise for her fashion choices. One recent exception was the Zara jacket she was wearing on the plane as she traveled to and from McAllen, Texas, last week. The pink ensemble Trump wore with Queen Rania of Jordan was certainly a much more subdued and typical choice for Melania and people seem to think that her leather dress choice paired with the queen’s softer, flowy profile made for a stunning combination.