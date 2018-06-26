‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Confesses To Paul, Abigail Is Living A Nightmare

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be some interesting confessions ahead in Salem. Some characters will be forced to reveal information that they would much rather stay hidden.

According to Soap Hub, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Will Horton (Chandler Massey) makes a confession to his boyfriend Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). Will is finally going to come clean about the memory serum, and tell Paul that he had a flash of memory, which included his former husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

Will has been hiding the news from Paul until now, and it seems that he is finally ready to spill his guts. However, if Will continues to remember moments from his former life in Salem, then it could spell trouble for his relationship with Paul, and eventually lead him right back into Sonny’s arms.

Meanwhile, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) has recently returned from some intense therapy sessions and her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), was thrilled to see her. Sadly, the homecoming won’t be a happy one. Abby will soon realize that she is pregnant and that the baby very likely belongs to Chad’s brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

This will be a nightmare for Abigail, who only recently got her mental health in order after suffering from a split personality disorder. As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, one of Abby’s alter-egos, Gabby, was head over heels in love with Stefan. The two got intimate before Chad found them in bed together, and now it seems that there may be some permanent consequences from that night.

Chad will be devastated to learn that Abigail may be pregnant with his brother’s baby. He is still struggling with the memory of seeing his wife in bed with Stefan, and if the baby is not his, this could break his relationship with Abigail.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sonny will try to get Leo (Greg Rikaart) to confess his sins. Days of our Lives viewers have been watching as Leo and Kate plotted to take down Sonny in hopes of making her the CEO of Titan, a job that recently went to Chad instead. Sonny will want Leo to clear his name and admit that he’s lying, but that may not be an easy thing for Leo to do.

In addition, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will tell Stefan her theory about Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) working with Leo and his lawyer Ted. However, Stefan will want proof of Kayla’s findings, and she’ll likely be forced to do more dirty work.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.