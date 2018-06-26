Kelly Clarkson Addresses Being Pit Against Carrie Underwood In Fake Feud

Kelly Clarkson is addressing the alleged feud that the public has created between her and fellow American Idol alumni Carrie Underwood.

“Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight in a recent report. “…People always try to put it together like we’re enemies. And I’m like, ‘We don’t even know each other well enough to be enemies.'”

Since the two American Idol winners are rarely in the same place, Clarkson took the opportunity to put an end to any feud rumors by asking Underwood to take a picture with her on the Radio Disney Music Awards red carpet in Hollywood, California, Friday. Unlike some of the false narratives about the singers feuding, the pair seems to be on great terms.

According to Clarkson, Underwood recently sent her some clothes from her fitness brand CALIA. Clarkson called the gifts “really, really rad” and “glorious.” This isn’t the first time that the singers have had to address rumors about them having an alleged feud.

In April the Inquisitr reported about a Twitter poll that attempted to get people to vote for either Kelly or Carrie as the “most iconic Idol winner.” When Kelly caught wind of the poll, she decided to give her fellow singer props instead of feed into the notion of competing against her.

“I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEOs…. #AmbitiousBlondes go ahead @carrieunderwood,” she tweeted.

Carrie responded to the message by joking that she voted for Kelly before saying that the media needs to celebrate successful women instead of forcing them to compete against each other.

“..Seriously I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other,” she tweeted. “Just my thoughts…anyway.. Love ya!”

Aside from people trying to force the singers to compete with each other, Kelly previously told Z100’s Elvis Duran and The Morning Show that her music has also been confused with Carrie’s. While Kelly insisted that the singers do not look or sound anything alike, she revealed that people have thought that some of Carrie’s songs were hers.

Kelly first rose to the scene when she won the first season of American Idol in 2002. Carrie won the nationally televised singing competition in 2005 as the Season 4 Idol winner.

Over a decade later the Radio Disney Music Awards recently recognized both women. Kelly won the Icon Award at the show while Carrie received the Hero Award for her charity work.