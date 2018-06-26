Does Brad Pitt Have A Girlfriend? ‘Radar Online’ Claims He’s Crushing On Margot Robbie

Brad Pitt was previously linked to professor Neri Oxman.

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are said to be getting super close to one another during production on their upcoming film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which won’t come as good news to the actress’s husband of two years, Tom Ackerley.

According to a report from Radar Online, Robbie is currently being faced with temptation from Pitt, who was previously linked to MIT professor Neri Oxman.

“Tom has reason to be worried,” an insider revealed on June 26. “Brad is very taken with Margot, and their chemistry is the talk of the cast.”

While Pitt and Oxman were believed to be getting quite serious about their relationship earlier this year, the insider claimed it was Robbie who has all the qualities Pitt is looking for in a partner. The source then said that if it weren’t for Ackerley, Pitt would have already asked Robbie to go out on a date.

As they continue filming their upcoming movie, the insider has revealed that Pitt and Robbie are getting along very well with one another and noted that Pitt is super excited, more than he’s been in years, to be acting alongside such an incredible leading lady. Meanwhile, Ackerley has reportedly been left feeling concerned for the state of his relationship with his wife.

“This has to be hard for Tom, who’s a trusting guy but anyone in his position would find it tough,” the insider added.

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie were actually linked to one another months after the actor split from former wife Angeline Jolie, the mother of his six children. As fans may recall, Pitt and Jolie parted ways in September 2016 after months of rumors linking him to Marion Cotillard. Then, after their split, rumors began swirling in regards to a possible romance with Robbie.

“He thinks she’s the hottest girl in Hollywood right now,” an insider told OK! Magazine in November of that year.

He has “tried to woo her for numerous movie projects. This was a sore subject with Angie who blocked them from working together a few times. Now he’s single again you can expect Brad to go after Margot with a passion,” the source continued.

According to the OK! Magazine report, Robbie is “totally his type” and after splitting from his former wife, he was allegedly hoping to get involved in a new relationship with someone special. That said, he hasn’t gone public with anyone since his divorce nearly two years ago.