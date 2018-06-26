Permit Patty, AKA Alison Ettel, Is A Cannabis Entrepreneur And Dispensaries Are Ditching Her Products

The San Francisco woman called the cops on an 8-year-old girl for selling water.

Permit Patty, also known as Alison Ettel, is a cannabis-industry entrepreneur. Unfortunately for her, cannabis dispensaries across California are ditching her products in light of a viral video of her calling the cops on an 8-year-old girl for the crime of selling water without a permit.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ettel became a viral video sensation, and not in a good way, last week when she took exception to a little girl’s water stand outside of her San Francisco apartment building. She called the police. The woman’s mother recorded the video and gave her the nickname “#PermitPatty”, and then posted it on Instagram.

-911 what’s your emergency?

-There’s an 8 year old girl selling water #PermitPatty pic.twitter.com/IEJ1cMKDDT — Mitsy (@mitshara) June 23, 2018

Since then, things haven’t gone well for Permit Patty. She’s been getting death threats, according to a companion Inquisitr report. And now, her colleagues in the cannabis industry have turned against her.

As The San Francisco Chronicle reports, Ettel’s line of cannabis products, TreatWell Health, is being purged from some Bay Area dispensaries.

Katie Rabinowitz, general manager of Magnolia Oakland, said Monday that Ettel’s products are no longer welcome in her store.

“Compassion is supposed to be at the forefront of this industry, and to see the way this has played out — with a complete disregard for a child’s wellbeing — I think it was a disappointment.”

Rabinowitz has discounted what TreatWell inventory remains in her store, and she won’t be ordering any more. The proceeds from the sales of the remaining TreatWell inventory will go to Black Girls Code, a San Francisco organization that provides technology education for African American girls.

Berkeley Patients Group is taking Magnolia Oakland’s lead in ditching TreatWell products, getting rid of its remaining inventory, and giving the proceeds to charity, according to a statement from the dispensary.

“Profits from our remaining inventory will be donated to Cinnamongirl Inc, an Oakland-based mentoring organization for ambitious girls of color.”

As it turns out, Ettel’s products may not be completely on the up-and-up with regards to the cannabis industry. Some of Ettel’s products are marketed as being useful for pets. However, California’s cannabis industry does not regulate pot products for pets, nor allow them at all.

Ettel, for her part, has been trying to give her side of the story. First, she says, she only pretended to call the police. Second, she says, she acted out of frustration because the young girl had been outside of her (Ettel’s) apartment building for hours, yelling at passerby to hawk her water, frustrating Ettel.