Colton Underwood Seemingly Talks About His Relationship With Aly Raisman On ‘The Bachelorette’

Becca Kufrin's suitor opens up about the one and only time he said 'I love you'--and how it backfired.

On this week’s Bachelorette, Colton Underwood had a heart-to-heart with Becca Kufrin, and he opened up about the one and only time he dropped the “L” word. Now, Bachelor Nation wants to know if Colton was referring to his relationship with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman when he opened up to Becca about his biggest heartbreak.

Bachelorette fans know that Colton Underwood dated Aly Raisman last year. In his confession to Becca, Colton didn’t name names, but his story seems to line up with the timeline of his romance with the Olympic gold medalist. Colton told Becca that he was looking for someone who was “on the same page” as him, revealing that his ex-girlfriend definitely was not.

“I haven’t had that in my past relationship,” Underwood said. “It was after college. It was a little over a year ago. I said ‘I love you’ in the beginning very quick, and I didn’t get it back. And I’ve only been in love once, so it was hard, because you don’t feel like you’re enough. Or you feel like you’re missing something.”

Underwood also revealed that his former girlfriend did the dumping, and he admitted that he now associated being in love with something painful.

“She broke up with me,” Underwood said of his unnamed ex. “I think that’s sort of why, for me, being in love has confusion and pain associated with it. I don’t want you to think that because I’ve been in love once that it’s in any way a bad thing… I do want you to know that as much as my guard is up and my walls are up, that only having said the world love once is because obviously, I hold a lot of weight behind the word. Because it has so much significance.”

Colton Underwood, one of the contestants on #TheBachelorette, is a former NFL player with a very famous ex! https://t.co/OnjH7Bc69J — JustJared.com (@JustJared) May 29, 2018

Sports fans instantly recognized Colton Underwood as Aly Raisman’s ex when he turned up as one of Kufrin’s suitors on The Bachelorette. Colton, an NFL free agent, met Aly through his former Oakland Raiders teammate Andrew East, the husband of Raisman’s close pal, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, according to People. Colton famously asked Aly to go on a double date during a video Q&A, and they made their official red carpet debut as a couple in late 2016. They split about six months later, in the summer of 2017, about one year before Underwood made his Bachelorette debut.

Last August, Colton Underwood confirmed his split with Aly Raisman, telling the Lincoln Journal Star that the couple’s relationship “ended fine.”

“We’re in a good place,” Underwood said. “We’re still good friends and talk, but all that travel had been a nightmare. It ended fine. We’re in a good place.”

Raisman, however, seemingly wrote about Underwood in her 2017 book, Fierce: How Competing for Myself Changed Everything, recalling a time when she felt disrespected by him.

According to Your Tango, Aly wrote that during one particularly grueling car ride, her then-boyfriend said he wanted to listen to a sports radio station so he could “hear what they say about me.” Raisman wrote that she “couldn’t wait to get out” after he talked down to her and told her she hadn’t done anything that day.

“I felt embarrassed, but also angry that I had traveled to see someone who treated me so disrespectfully,” she wrote.

Colton Underwood previously told Becca Kufrin about another interesting romantic relationship he had before The Bachelorette, which you can see below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.