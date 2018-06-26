Abby Lee Miller’s Condition Worsening, ‘Radar’ Reports She Can’t Move Her Legs

'Dance Moms' star still planning on Season 8 despite difficulties.

Abby Lee Miller may never dance again.

According to a Radar Online report, the Dance Moms star cannot move her legs. A source told the site, “Abby can’t walk at all. Her mind is so sharp, but she can’t move her legs. She has no mobility at all. She is going crazy.”

Although Inquisitr reported that Miller plans to be on the upcoming season of the reality TV show, Season 8, the source said the news for Abby isn’t great. “Everyone around her is encouraging her and making her feel like there is hope, but it’s not looking promising for Abby Lee to walk again.”

It would be a big surprise for Dance Moms to come back for Season 8 because the Lifetime network canceled the show after Miller’s cancer diagnosis. If she’s wheelchair-bound, teaching dance would be more difficult, although certainly not impossible especially if she had assistants to help.

Miller kicked the rumors of an upcoming season 8 into high gear when she posted a happy birthday wish to two of her students. She posted a picture of Lilliana Ketchman, 10, and Elliana Walmsley, 11, wishing them a happy birthday, and asked them if their cute red coats still fit. In her birthday wishes, she mentioned a rumor that Season 8 had a trip to somewhere cold in the works.

In April, Miller underwent emergency surgery for what doctors then thought was a spine infection. Unfortunately for the Dance Moms star, it turned out to be cancer. After the surgery, doctors diagnosed Miller with Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In early June, she started her third round of chemotherapy, and on June 5, she had a two hour MRI that led to another emergency surgery.

In another recent Instagram post, Miller revealed she expected to lose her hair during her cancer treatment, which is something many cancer patients experience as the chemotherapy damages hair follicles. She shared a throwback picture of herself with her typical big hair with the caption, “HAIR TODAY, GONE TOMORROW…” Hair loss looming and all, she appeared pretty happy in recent postings as she fights cancer with plenty of positivity around her.

Miller’s unexpected diagnosis came after she’d been sentenced to prison for one year and one day for concealing assets during bankruptcy. Her first emergency surgery occurred just after her release to a halfway house. Miller has been outspoken against the prison for not helping her get a more timely diagnosis.