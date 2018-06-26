Meghan Markle’s Father Is Upset That Queen Elizabeth Will Meet President Trump Before Meeting Him

Thomas Markle isn't happy that his daughter Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is focusing on her new Royal family over him

Thomas Markle missed daughter Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry and he has been generating new headlines thanks to an interview he recently gave about his lack of contact with the Royals. He has said that he feels as if he’s getting frozen out of the royal family and now he has done some ranting about how President Donald Trump will seemingly meet the Queen before he will.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Thomas Markle hasn’t spoken to his daughter Meghan or anybody else from the palace since an interview he gave to Good Morning Britain a week ago. He has yet to meet his new son-in-law, Prince Harry, or anybody else in the royal family.

TMZ shares some additional tidbits from Markle where he seems to be focusing on President Donald Trump’s upcoming opportunity to connect with the royal family while he remains cast to the sidelines. Trump is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom in July, and as the Guardian noted a while back, he is slated to meet the Queen during his trip.

“If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me, I’m nowhere near as bad.”

This isn’t the first time that Thomas has brought the president into his discussions regarding Meghan and Prince Harry. He has previously revealed things that Harry apparently said to him about Trump, for example, and he seems perhaps oblivious to how these comments might be impacting his daughter’s willingness to rebuild a relationship with him.

Despite being pushed over to the “penalty box” as he perceives it, Thomas remains determined to visit England soon. He may not be hearing from Meghan, Harry, or anybody else at the palace these days, but apparently, he intends to get to the U.K. sooner rather than later to try to reconnect with his royal daughter.

Of course, as Cosmopolitan points out, it is rather doubtful that Queen Elizabeth II is terribly worried about being dissed by Thomas. The Queen and Meghan have already become quite close, as the Inquisitr has previously noted, and both women have plenty on their plates as it is without worrying about what the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father has to say.

Meghan Markle or someone with her staff will surely reach out to Thomas Markle at some point soon. However, many would guess that their response to these latest comments may not be what he’s hoping to hear. The Royals go to great lengths to appear impartial when it comes to politics and issues like Trump controversies, so it seems rather unlikely that this approach will garner Thomas an invitation to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the near future.