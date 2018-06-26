Serena Williams Is A ‘Badass Woman,’ Poses In Bathing Suit, Talks Baby No. 2 With ‘InStyle’

Serena Williams may be ready for baby number two.

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all time and she is also a wonderful mother to her first child, Olympia. She graces the cover of the first Badass Woman issue of InStyle and also gives an insightful interview on her life before and after starting a family with husband Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit. The tennis pro hints at having another baby in the future as well.

The 23-time Grand Slam champ said that winning the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant was certainly the most “badass” thing that she has ever done. She knew that she was pregnant going into the first round of the tournament where she struggled early on. She got the okay from her doctor to continue playing without hurting the baby. However, she did request earlier slots to be on the court so she wouldn’t be playing in the major heat of the day.

There is no doubt that Serena Williams is a doting mom. She told InStyle that she rearranges her practice schedule so she can spend as much time with her daughter as possible. She has made it a rule to be done with practice by 1 p.m. because Olympia is now more important to her than tennis.

Is she ready for baby number two? That would be a big yes, but right now she is working, so another child will have to wait a bit. The 38-year-old mom hinted that she would probably end up quitting professional tennis if she should continue growing her family, as she told the magazine.

“I don’t know if I want to play if I have another baby, but you’re right. I need to talk to Alexis. We need a plan.”

.@SerenaWilliams on breast pumping in the locker room, having more babies, and why Kate Middleton is the ultimate badass. #InStyleBadassWomen https://t.co/h3rIEkZpUw — InStyle (@InStyle) June 26, 2018

Nine months after giving birth, Williams is summer ready. She posed for a few photos for InStyle showing off her toned body. In one of them, she is seen in a white Gottex swimsuit sitting on a balcony railing with the ocean behind her. Another one shows off her wild side as she is lounging about wearing a leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit and shawl. She is not only a fierce competitor on the tennis court, but she also takes no prisoners when it comes to her style.

Being a mother does have its worries and Serena is finding that out. She admitted that what makes her the most nervous is worrying about her daughter. She wonders if she is okay when Olympia is not with her.

I just put her to bed…. she did not wrestle as hard. I kinda missed it. I miss her. #beingserena @hbo wednesday Nights 10pm pic.twitter.com/d33sVQzlRg — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 11, 2018

“What is she doing? Did she fall? Did she sit? Even when she crawls I shadow her so she doesn’t hit her head. I have a padded floor—everything makes me nervous about her. Is she in the car? Who’s driving? Why am I not driving? I want total control.”

Serena Williams is set to compete at Wimbledon starting next week. She is currently waiting to see if she will be seeded in this year’s tournament.