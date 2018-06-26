Ron Perlman Says He Peed On His Own Hand Before Shaking Harvey Weinstein’s

Let's hope the celebrity of 'Hellboy' fame hasn't started an unsanitary trend.

Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman might find people avoiding shaking hands with him lately. That’s because the TV, movie, and voice actor just took to social media to say that he was once able to seek revenge on disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein by once peeing all over his hand before giving him a handshake, reports Page Six.

The mischievous pee prank seemed more like it came from his bright-red and larger-than-life character, Hellboy, than from an acclaimed and prolific actor such as Mr. Perlman. The character actor and sometimes producer discussed the deed on Twitter.

“Did I ever tell ya about when Harvey Weinstein told me to make sure I shook his hand at a charity event, so I stopped in the men’s room and pi**ed all over my hand, then went straight up to him on the receiving line?”

Ron Perlman, judging by other earlier comments, has never been shy about showing his contempt for Harvey Weinstein, either. He spoke out in November after multiple women came forward saying that Mr. Weinstein allegedly sexually abused and assaulted them. The Beauty and the Beast star rebuked the film producer at that time, saying, “Man, if I had an Oscar for every time I almost hit Harvey Weinstein!!”

The voice actor went on to add, “James Cameron remembers the time he almost hit Harvey Weinstein with his Titanic Oscar.”

Some social media users got “pi**ed off” at the renowned actor and took to Twitter to say in some fashion or another that they did not agree with what he did. For instance, Bansi Sharma responded to Ron Perlman’s tweet by writing that “pi**ing on your own hand is the liberal equivalent of Normandy landing.”

The Inquisitr reported details about the former film producer’s fall from grace and arrest in New York last month. The Miramax co-founder is allegedly involved with criminal sex acts and rape that took place in separate incidents in 2004 and 2013. The arrest involves allegations levied against Mr. Weinstein by over 80 women since October.

The women’s allegations started the Me Too movement that saw other sexual abuse allegations brought against powerful men around the world. The movement since then has been termed the “Weinstein effect.”

Ron Perlman is known for being outspoken about others. The Pottersville actor and producer also took a dig at President Trump in the same tweet as Mr. Weinstein’s, saying that he wondered if employees peed in their hands anytime they prepared the fast-food loving president’s food. He wrote, “I think about that [pee prank handshake] every time lil donnie opens up his KFC.”

The Inquisitr wants to point out that it probably isn’t a good idea to imitate the pee prank, even if you look up to that celebrity as a role model. Also, purposely placing your bodily fluids in someone’s food as a prank isn’t the smartest move, and may even lead to your arrest if you’re caught in the act.