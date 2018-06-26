Joe Giudice Reportedly In Denial About Possible Deportation

The 'RHONJ' star is 'convinced' he will remain in the United States with his family.

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice “is convinced that he is not getting deported,” according to Radar Online. The reality star is facing deportation back to his native Italy after his 41-month prison sentence is over.

Sources close to the reality star revealed to Radar Online that Giudice is in “denial” about the deportation actually occurring. “Joe is convinced that he is not getting deported. He just says that it isn’t going to happen,” the insider explained.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the former Bravo reality star is allegedly in removal proceedings to return to his native Italy after Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer on him, an ICE spokesman confirmed to News 4 New York.

Sources close to the husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice “refuses to face reality.”

“Either he is in denial or he knows something that no one else does. But he does not believe it will happen,” the source claimed.

“If he is ordered deported while in custody, he will be removed from the U.S.,” the spokesperson continued to News 4 New York. If Giudice completes his sentence, which is scheduled to end in March 2019, he will, according to the Radar report, be transferred to the care of ICE.

Though he isn’t scheduled for release until March 2019, Joe may have to leave the United States before he’s completed his sentence. Giudice was first incarcerated in Fort Dix’s federal prison in New Jersey. He was later transferred to Allenwood prison in Pennsylvania, according to Radar Online.

News 4 New York also reported that Giudice came to the U.S. as an infant but never became a legal citizen. Although he was a legal permanent resident, after his incarceration there was always a chance he would face deportation to Italy after his sentence was completed.

Both Teresa and Joe Giudice pled guilty in 2014 to bankruptcy fraud. Joe Giudice pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud, and failure to file tax returns. The couple was sentenced together but the judge who presided over their case staggered their sentences so there would always be one parent home to take care of daughters Gia, Milania, Audriana, and Gabriella.

Teresa Giudice completed her 15-month sentence in December 2015 and Joe began his sentence two months later in 2016.

Since her husband’s incarceration, Teresa has focused on the care of their four daughters. She has become a certified yoga instructor and recently competed in her first bodybuilding competition.