‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, June 27: Thorne Tells A Shocked Katie About Sally & Wyatt

Katie realizes her Wyatt is finally gone.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, June 27 feature Katie (Heather Tom) finding out that her ex-fiancé, Wyatt (Darin Brooks), has moved on. Katie reels through a series of emotions when she realizes that what they had is now over and gone.

Wyatt was actually mourning the loss of Katie when he ran into Sally (Courtney Hope) at the Bikini Bar, Scorned by both his father and lover, Wyatt sought refuge in the bar and was taken aback to see Sally sitting there. The two cemented their friendship and on Tuesday, June 26 sealed the deal and made love.

Even though it was Katie who broke off the relationship with Wyatt, she will still be shocked that he is seeing someone else. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via The TV Watercooler, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will break the news to Katie. B&B fans know that he was just in a meeting with his father and the other head honchos at Forrester Creations when Eric informed them that Sally was back and staying at Wyatt’s place. Thorne couldn’t wait to break the news to Katie because he himself wants to creep between her sheets. Now that Wyatt is finally off-limits, she can focus all her energy in finding a new man and he will be waiting in the wings.

BB fans also know that although Katie broke up with Wyatt for a valid reason, this was no summer fling. The two were engaged to be married and it was only a threat from Bill to take away Will from Katie that stopped them from tying the knot. On the day that Katie ended it all, Will had made an innocuous comment about him being Wyatt’s brother. She decided that it was too confusing for her son, and broke up with Wyatt.

However, how do you tell your heart that it was confused? The couple had a genuine thing going and it was obvious that they were in love. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, state that Katie will be shocked that he is with someone else. Even though she was kissing Thorne not even five minutes after the said break up, the fact that she is shocked that Wyatt now has Sally certainly speaks of her feelings for him.

Will Katie accept second best and move on with Thorne or will she fight for Wyatt? One thing is for sure, the situation won’t be made any easier now that Sally is also working at Forrester Creations. Tune in to the Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.