Nicole Kidman Shares One Rule That Helped Keep Her Marriage To Keith Urban Strong For 12 Years

The superstar celebrity couple has an unusual rule for keeping their marriage on track in a high-tech world.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have one of the most solid celebrity marriages, but the secret to their success is surprising. In a new interview with Parade just ahead of the couple’s 12th wedding anniversary, the Pretty Little Lies star revealed the one rule that she and her country singer husband have to keep their marriage on track.

“We’ve never texted,” Kidman told Parade. “That is so not our relationship.”

Kidman went on to explain how important it is for her family to have face-to-face (or voice-to-voice) communication.

“We call. And that’s 12 years of marriage. We have our 12-year wedding anniversary (June 25) and we’ve never texted. That is so not our relationship, which is interesting right? We call. We’ve done this since the very beginning. The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn’t know how to text and it just kind of worked for us. So now we don’t. We just do voice to voice or skin to skin, as we always say. We talk all the time and we FaceTime but we just don’t text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times. … I don’t want that between my lover and I.”

Kidman and Urban both have busy schedules and divide their time between Hollywood, Nashville, and Australia, so their no-text rule in today’s high-tech age is especially surprising.

Happy 12 years to @KeithUrban and @NicoleKidman! Still melting our hearts, after all this time. https://t.co/kTeMFNHKtw — Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) June 25, 2018

Nicole Kidman also dished on other secrets to her marriage longevity, including “not having secrets.” Nicole went on to say she loves hanging out with Keith and that they “choose each other.” Kidman revealed that she always has fun spending time with her husband and two daughters, Sunday and Faith, and that they will “get on planes and fly overnight rather than have a night apart.”

“We will do anything to make it work,” Nicole said.

Keith Urban recently talked about his marriage to Nicole Kidman, telling reporters backstage at the 2018 CMA Music Festival that, just like most people, the famous couple’s marriage is “a work in progress.”

“We’re just like any married couple, trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t work,” Keith said, according to the Boot.

Urban admitted that it is often a challenge to balance work and family life, but he explained that he and Nicole have an unwavering commitment to each other and that they are always “present.”

“We’re very, very ‘in it’ as a couple: very awake, very present and very in love,” Keith explained. “When it does go out of balance, we fix it quickly. We do whatever we’ve got to do. We travel, we do whatever it takes to not be apart.”

Fans of the superstar couple know that the liner notes to Keith Urban’s 2010 Get Closer album are an intimate love letter to his wife for all the world to read. In his note, Keith writes of wanting to be a better man for Nicole and telling her that “no one has ever, or will ever, love you as much as I do.”