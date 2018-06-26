‘Teen Mom’s’ Briana DeJesus Drops Major Bombshell About Relationship With Javi Marroquin

The shocking turn of events that stunned the series longtime viewers.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus revealed some shocking information to viewers during the latest episode of the MTV reality series which aired on June 25. The mother of two was stunned to learn from her mother that her boyfriend of just a few months, Javi Marroquin, intended to propose marriage.

DeJesus’ mother Roxanne told the reality star that Marroquin had approached her to ask permission to marry her daughter. Roxanne then asked Briana if this was a proposition she would consider as she and the Teen Mom star had grown closer over the past several months in a clip posted via People Magazine.

“Would you say yes to him?” Roxanne asked in a clip from the episode. DeJesus couldn’t commit to a final answer, telling her mother, “I don’t know, can we not talk about this?”

“The odds are stacked against you guys. He has baggage, you have baggage,” a concerned Roxanne explained to her daughter. “It’s not easy. Different states. MTV. Teen Mom. His past relationships and he’s going away. Is he the one?”

“I don’t know,” remarked DeJesus.

The reality stars’ relationship had deepened over the latter part of 2017 and Marroquin was looking to take the next step after his divorce from ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. The couple shares custody of son Lincoln. DeJesus has two children from previous relationships, daughters Nova, 6, and Stella, 11 months.

DeJesus admitted in the episode that she and Marroquin had not approached the idea of getting married. “I don’t know why he wants to propose right now,” DeJesus said. “We’ve had a conversation about what we want for our lives, like what we want for the future but it wasn’t like I want to get married to you, I want to have your kids right now. We spoke about it like, ‘Yeah, maybe one day.’ We’ve only been together for a few months, so it’s super fast.”

After visiting Deleware where she saw Marroquin, DeJesus remarked in the episode that although Javi did propose, it wasn’t the romantic moment she envisioned.

“He gave it to me but it was never a proposal,” she said. “It was just like ‘here.’ He didn’t get down on one knee, it wasn’t romantic, there were no flowers or this and that,” she continued. “It wasn’t my ideal proposal and I wasn’t going to accept the ring.”

DeJesus continued, “Javi is a person that wants things down yesterday. That’s the military life. I get it. But that’s not how I live my life,” she said.

DeJesus announced the couple’s split on Instagram in January. In May, Marroquin revealed he was expecting a baby with current girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV.