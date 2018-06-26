‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wed. June 27: Hope Is Furious When Eric Hires Sally To Work On Her Line

Eric has the final say, no matter how many lane checks Hope gives him.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, June 27 tease that Eric may be in for a lane check from Hope. However, she should probably know better than to question Eric’s authority.

Longtime Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Eric (John McCook) always had a soft spot for Sally Spectra. Although the two fashion houses were always at loggerheads, Eric and Sally used to have a deep respect and fond affection for each other. So, when her grandniece rocked up on Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) couch, he was delighted that this talented designer decided to return to Los Angeles. And when Wyatt hinted that his stepfather should give Sally (Courtney Hope) a job, he realized that Forrester Creations could use another designer on their team. According to She Knows Soaps, he may have overstepped his mark.

Not too long ago, Maya (Karla Mosley) tried to fire Emma (Nia Sioux) for taking photos of the designs. Hope (Annika Noelle) called a lane check and reminded her that Hope for the Future was her baby and that Maya had no authority to hire and fire as she pleases. She then promptly rehired Emma, even though she did break the rules. Does the same go for Eric since he actually is Forrester Creations itself?

Apparently, the Forrester patriarch needs no one’s permission to hire staff as he sees fit. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, June 26 state that “Hope’s displeased when Eric wants to add Sally to the Hope for the Future line.” Hope feels that everything regarding the line should be run by her first.

Hope will confront Eric who will want to give Sally a chance. Other spoilers, for later this week, state that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will also try and discuss his father’s decision to hire Sally. Eric tells him that his decision is final and in frustration, Ridge will tell Sally how he feels about her coming to work for Forrester Creations. From this, we can deduce that Eric doesn’t budge and that Sally will stay, regardless of Hope’s or even Ridge’s feelings about the matter.

Although Hope has to accept that Sally will now also be working on the campaign with her, it doesn’t mean that she will like it. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that the two will faceoff when Hope dislikes Sally’s designs. Hope can be forgiven for trying to show Sally who’s boss since she is still newly back from Europe, but she will soon find out that Sally won’t allow anyone to mess with her. Tune in for more Bold and the Beautiful drama every weekday on CBS.