Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Engaged? Model Is Pressuring Him To Propose, Claims ‘Radar Online’

Is Justin Bieber in it for the long haul with Hailey Baldwin?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have only been back together for a few weeks but according to a new report, the model is hoping her boyfriend will soon get down on one knee and propose.

On June 26, Radar Online shared a report with readers in which they revealed that Baldwin is determined to hold onto Bieber this time around.

“Hailey has always been crazy about Justin,” the insider revealed. “They stayed friends after ending their romance but it’s no secret that she was hoping it would turn into something more again.”

According to the report, Bieber was completely brokenhearted after his relationship with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez came to an end earlier this year but it didn’t take him long to find love again. In fact, as the insider revealed, he rekindled his past romance with Baldwin just months later.

Although a rebound situation seems possible, the Radar Online source said that Baldwin was unconcerned about when Bieber’s last romance ended and wanted to get back together no matter what. Now, weeks later, she’s hoping to make things official with Bieber as quickly as she can.

“They already know each other so well and have a great connection, so Hailey wants this to move fast,” the insider explained. “She would love to marry Justin and hopes that he’s ready to take that step with her.”

Baldwin is even said to be “begging” for Bieber propose to her and dropping tons of hints to let him know that she is ready and willing to settle down with him.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have dated on and off for the past several years but because of Bieber’s playboy antics, which have included plenty of girl hopping, their relationship has never worked out.

Following Bieber and Baldwin’s past breakup years ago, the pop singer went on to date Kourtney Kardashian, who is 15 years his senior, before returning to his past flame Selena Gomez after her relationship with The Weeknd came to an end.

As fans may know, The Weeknd dated one of Baldwin’s best friends, Bella Hadid, before his romance with Gomez began.

In October of last year, Bieber and Gomez were caught spending time with one another and for months after their reunion, they continued to enjoy one another’s company in Los Angeles, Mexico, and even Jamaica. Then, earlier this year, after seemingly getting to a better place within their relationship, the couple parted ways for the umpteenth time.